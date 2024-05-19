^

Sports

Meralco stresses ‘team basketball’ mentality in surviving Standhardinger’s explosion

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 19, 2024 | 8:07pm
Meralco stresses â��team basketballâ�� mentality in surviving Standhardingerâ��s explosion
Christian Standhardinger (34) exploded for 41 points, but the Bolts held on.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco Bolts survived another player scoring more than 40 points in a game in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs, as Christian Standhardinger detonated for 41 points on Sunday. 

Standhardinger had a massive double-double of 41 points off of 13-of-17 field goal shooting and 15-of-23 free throws. He also had 11 rebounds and four assists. 

Despite the big performance, the Bolts held on and tied the best-of-seven semifinals after pulling away in the fourth quarter, 103-91. 

Standhardinger is the second player who waxed hot with more than 40 points in the playoffs, after Robert Bolick exploded for 48 points, five assists and four rebounds last week. 

Meralco, however, won both games. 

After the game, Bolts guard Chris Newsome stressed that basketball is a team sport and they are unfazed by huge scoring performances as long as they get the win. 

“Basketball is a team sport. There are five guys on the floor. It comes down to how you use those pieces, utilize those pieces,” Newsome told reporters. 

“We’re okay letting one guy go off if that means that everybody else is cold. At the end of the day, all we need is the win. At the end of the game, we’re the ones that prevailed and we did our job despite how many points our opponent had,” he added. 

After the Filipino-German, Mav Ahanmisi and Stanley Pringle were the only other Gin Kings who scored in double digits with 14 and 13 points, respectively. 

For the Bolts, Allein Maliksi led the charge with 25 points, while Newsome had 20. 

Cliff Hodge and Chris Banchero supplied 13 and 11 markers, respectively. 
“That’s the main thing — it's team basketball for us, and we’re doing what we have to do as far as game planning goes, to get the win.” 

For his part, head coach Luigi Trillo acknowledged that the PBA is full of good players — and Standhardinger is one of them. 

“If you give [Newsome] a chance to score 30, he’s gonna score 30. Stan’s the same way, he’s built the same way… But that’s very important, what New said. I’m sure Ginebra has a game plan, they want to take some things away from us and we have a game plan too.” the coach said.

“But, I’m proud of our guys fought today, our bigs, multiple guys on him. New keeps on talking about that, Coach Nenad keeps on talking about that. Again, we’re gonna have our hands full because you know they’re gonna come prepared,” he added. 

“Standhardinger’s gonna try to score, he’s gonna try to free up the other guys and you know, pick your poison.” 

The two teams will try to get the upper hand when they face each other once again on Wednesday at the Dasmarinas Arena. 

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CHRISTIAN STANDHARDINGER

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters lament free throw woes vs Beermen

Painters lament free throw woes vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The young Rain or Shine Elasto Painters rued the missed free throws as they absorbed a three-point loss against the defending...
Sports
fbtw
NU stars Belen, Solomon beg off joining Alas Plipinas' AVC stint

NU stars Belen, Solomon beg off joining Alas Plipinas' AVC stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
National University spikers Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon will skip the Alas Pilipinas’ campaign in the upcoming 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Wolves gorge on Nuggets to force Game 7

Wolves gorge on Nuggets to force Game 7

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves forced a Game 7 in their Western Conference semis series with Denver after devouring the Nuggets,...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo wins all-around gold in Asian gymnastics tilt

Yulo wins all-around gold in Asian gymnastics tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo bagged the men’s individual all-around gold at the 2024 Men’s Artistic Gymnastics...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen survive Painters to draw first blood in PBA semis

Beermen survive Painters to draw first blood in PBA semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The San Miguel Beermen held on and took Game 1 over the gritty Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 101-98, in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts weather Christian storm

Bolts weather Christian storm

By Olmin Leyba | 15 minutes ago
For the second time in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup playoffs, a marquee player scored his career high against Meralc...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo siblings stamp class in Asian joust

Yulo siblings stamp class in Asian joust

By Joey Villar | 15 minutes ago
Carlos Yulo is back in collecting gold medals like picking apples from a tree.
Sports
fbtw
CSB, Perpetual near coronation

CSB, Perpetual near coronation

By Joey Villar | 15 minutes ago
The NCAA volleyball dynasties of College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help remained indomitable.
Sports
fbtw
Constantino out to keep romp in Philippine Masters

Constantino out to keep romp in Philippine Masters

15 minutes ago
Harmie Constantino shoots for a third straight victory on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in the ICTSI Villamor Ladies Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca charges back

Bianca charges back

By Olmin Leyba | 15 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan vaulted back into contention in the Mizuho Americas Open with a sizzling bounceback card of six-under 66...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with