PHINMA stages 2nd Eco-swing Golf Cup

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 10:09am
Promoting its innovative renewable solar roof offerings under the Union Solar brand, PSEC brought like-minded golf enthusiasts and advocates of clean energy for a fun and meaningful day of friendly competition, networking, and education about the benefits of using solar energy.

MANILA, Philippines – Sports brings people together, and that was what happened last week, when I was fortunate to have been invited by the PHINMA Solar Energy Corporation (PSEC), a subsidiary of Union Galvasteel Corporation and a member of conglomerate PHINMA Corporation, to their 2nd Eco-swing Golf Cup at the Wack Golf and Country Club.

Pierry Paul Chua, PSEC’s chief operating officer, remarked, “We are deeply grateful for the support of our partners and stakeholders who joined us in our drive towards a sustainable future through renewable energy.”

Likewise, the golfers were also introduced to foundation-to-roof solutions from PSEC’s affiliated brands Union Cement (cement solutions), Union Galvasteel (roofing and metal construction solutions), Union Insulated Panels (insulated sandwich roof and paneling solutions), and hospitality services from PHINMA Hospitality’s Microtel chain of hotels and Tryp Hotel.

“We’re excited to host this tournament, which not only showcases our latest Union Solar innovations along with our PHINMA brands,” said EJ Qua Hiansen, PHINMA Corp.’s chief financial officer. “This event emphasizes our dedication to sustainability and the Group’s strategic direction towards One PHINMA.”

PSEC president and chief executive officer Eduardo Sahagun reiterated, “PHINMA Solar anticipates a continued shift towards renewable energy as a significant solution to mitigate climate change. Making solar solutions available to more Filipinos underscores our dedication and commitment to PHINMA’s mission to make lives better”.

PSEC contributes to the PHINMA Group’s thrust of offering reliable end-to-end solar solutions that allow its customers to overcome the technical hurdles and prohibitive cost that come with using solar energy to power their homes and businesses. By leveraging on the expertise and scale of PHINMA’s Construction Materials Group that includes Union Galvasteel Corporation, Philcement Corporation, and Union Insulated Panels Corporation, PHINMA Solar endeavors to bring the benefits of solar-enabled power generation within the reach of every Filipino.

