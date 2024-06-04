Triumphant Saso surges to World No. 6, grabs Olympic spot

Yuka Saso of Japan poses for a photograph with the Harton S. Semple trophy following the final round of the U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

MANILA, Philippines — What a difference a major win makes.

Starting the week at No. 30 in the world rankings, Yuka Saso catapulted to No. 6 following a spectacular victory at the US Women’s Open in Pennsylvania Sunday (Monday Manila time).

The victory not only marked her ascent in the rankings but also all but secured a coveted spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Saso’s impressive 24-spot leap in the rankings also saw her rise from fourth to first among the Japanese contenders for the Olympic team. Tied with World No. 1 Nelly Korda in the prestigious Rolex ANNIKA Major Award derby, Saso’s second major triumph underscores her hard work, dedication and patience.

In stark contrast to her first major win at the Olympic Golf Club in San Francisco in 2021, her latest victory was a well-crafted comeback. It’s a testament to her perseverance and growth as a player.

Reclaiming her career-best world ranking at No. 6, Saso has surpassed notable competitors like Nasa Hataoka, Miyu Yamashita and Ayaka Furue for the top Olympic bid from Japan.

From uncertain prospects of a second Olympic appearance to a guaranteed spot, Saso’s journey has been remarkable. With only four tournaments, including the US Women’s Open, left before the qualification period for the 60-player Olympic field concludes on June 24, Saso was determined to secure her berth in the Paris Games.

“My focus is on the US Women’s Open first,” she said, and she delivered, mirroring her previous major win with a strong finishing kick.

Overcoming a double bogey on No. 6 on the sixth hole and a four-stroke deficit, Saso fired four birdies over the next five holes from No. 12, ultimately winning by three strokes over fellow Japanese Hinako Shibuno.

Her latest victory not only brought her $2.4 million, the largest purse in women’s golf at a stand-alone event, but also made her the youngest two-time champion in the YS Women’s Open history at 22 years and 347 days.

Back on the Olympic track, Saso is virtually assured of her second Olympic stint. Determined to maintain or improve her ranking, she is set to compete in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey this week and the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan the following week.

She is also eyeing a third major win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Washington later this month.

With her second US Open victory, Saso is now eligible for the ANNIKA Major Award, which honors the player with the most outstanding record in all five major championships during the LPGA Tour season.

Saso, who won the US Women’s Open as a non-member in 2021, has now joined an elite group by winning major championships as her first two LPGA Tour victories.

The latest triumph has propelled her to the top of the 2024 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award standings, tied with Korda. The honor, requiring a win in at least one of the five majors, is within Saso’s reach, with three more majors left to play this season.

The second victory is often considered harder to achieve, but Saso has proven her resilience. After her 2021 feat, while representing the Philippines, she recorded 15 Top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, coming close to a second career title several times.

Reflecting on her journey, Saso acknowledged her doubts and the support she received.

“I haven't won in two-and-a-half or three years. I definitely had a little doubt if I can win again or if I won't win again. But those experiences helped a lot, and I think I was able to prove something to myself,” she said.

Winning the sport’s highest honors has been a sweeter experience the second time around for Saso.

“Since 2021, I haven't won after that. I think it makes it special because after a long wait, and I wasn't expecting to win the US Women's Open. The last time, too, I wasn't expecting it, and this time, too, I wasn't expecting it. I think that's why it made me a bit emotional. Winning just makes you look back on all the things that your family, your team, and my sponsors, supported me throughout, good or bad,” she said.

Indeed, prospects are bright for the Meycauayan, Bulacan-born Saso, who aspires to become the World No. 1 and clinch the Olympic gold. With her sights set on further achievements in the world of golf, her future looks promising.