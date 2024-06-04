^

Sports

ICTSI extols Saso's 2nd US Open success

Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 10:02am
ICTSI extols Saso's 2nd US Open success
Yuka Saso of Japan poses with the Harton S. Semple trophy after winning the US Women's Open Presented by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Patrick Smith / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) congratulated Yuka Saso on her extraordinary victory at the US Women's Open. 

“Her immense talent, unwavering dedication, and relentless perseverance have culminated in this remarkable achievement. We couldn’t be prouder on her success,” ICTSI said in a statement.

“Yuka's second major championship win is a beacon of inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere. Coming from behind, she maintained her focus and determination, adhering to her routine and playing her game, which ultimately led to a magnificent finish. Her love for the game shines through in every stroke, and she embodies the true spirit of a champion," it added.

Saso captured women’s golf biggest prize for the second time in four years, winning the US Women’s Open by three strokes over Hinako Shibuno with a 68 in Pennsylvania Sunday (Monday Manila time), capping it with a brilliant stretch-run charge that underscored her resilience and determination — traits that define major champions.

"A longtime supporter of Yuka, ICTSI has always believed in her potential and commitment to excellence. Her success reaffirms our dedication to fostering outstanding talent in sports — a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and the steadfast support of those who believe in her.

We are honored to be part of Saso's journey and look forward to celebrating more of her talent and triumphs in the future,” said ICTSI.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
