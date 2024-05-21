^

Sports

Del Rosario sets sights on ICTSI Philippine Masters title

Philstar.com
May 21, 2024 | 1:10pm
Del Rosario sets sights on ICTSI Philippine Masters title
Pauline del Rosario

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario is poised to overcome the challenges of long-distance travel as she vies for the coveted crown in the ICTSI Villamor Ladies Philippine Masters, which kicks off Wednesday, May 22, at the tight Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

Fresh off her Epson Tour campaign, del Rosario took the earliest flight from Utah to compete in this week’s championship, the fourth leg of this year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour. She aims for redemption after narrowly missing her title defense at Caliraya Springs last April, where she finished just two strokes behind the formidable Harmie Constantino.

The 2017 LPGT Order of Merit winner, who clinched four victories in her rookie season, is resolute in her quest for the championship while also preparing for her next Epson Tour event in Michigan next month.

She, however, opted to temper her expectations, saying: “I’ll just take it day-by-day. Villamor is very different than what we play on the Epson Tour, but I welcome that as a challenge,” said del Rosario, who is competing for the fifth consecutive week. “I love being at home and I’m glad the LPGT scheduled an event during my off-week.”

Del Rosario showed promise by the making the cut in her first six tournaments in the LPGA Tour developmental league but had to withdraw from this week’s Copper Rock Championship due to a pollen allergy. 

Focus will also be on Constantino, the winner of the circuit’s second and third legs at Palos Verdes and Caliraya Springs. The defending champion of the P750,000 event, Constantino also aims to leverage her familiarity with the tree-lined layout, where she honed her skills from her junior golf days.

Among the rising stars, Mikha Fortuna is eyeing a top finish, seeking her second career win after a commanding performance in the TCC Match Play Invitational at The Country Club last year.

Lois Kaye Go, a former national team standout, is also due for a breakthrough on the premier ladies circuit organized by Pilipins Golf Tournaments Inc. and supported by PGTI's official apparel, Kampfortis Golf. Despite leading the Palos Verdes stop after two rounds last March, Go succumbed to final round pressure, ending in a tie for fourth place.

She also finished tied for 10th at Caliraya Springs and shared 22nd place in the ICTSI Luisita International, a co-sanctioned event by the LPGT and the LPGA of Taiwan Tour last month.

Other notable contenders include Apo leg winner Sarah Ababa, former leg champion Florence Bisera, along with Pamela Mariano, Gretchen Villacencio, Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Lucy Landicho, Velinda Castil, Kayla Nocum and Chihiro Ikeda.

With a highly-competitive field and several players, including Seoyun Kim, Minyeong Kim and Eunhua Nam, in top form, the 54-hole tournament promises an exciting battle for the championship.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Catantan, Gilas belles grace Forum

Catantan, Gilas belles grace Forum

14 hours ago
It’s going to be a girl power session in the PSA Forum today at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.
Sports
fbtw
Paris-bound Cantantan, SBP's Dy lead 'girl power' lineup at PSA Forum

Paris-bound Cantantan, SBP's Dy lead 'girl power' lineup at PSA Forum

23 hours ago
It’s going to be a girl power session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, May 21, at...
Sports
fbtw
Santos-Daquigan regains winning ways

Santos-Daquigan regains winning ways

1 day ago
Team Sharp Philippines/Honda Philippines Inc.’s Alfonsi Rei Santos-Daquigan regained his winning ways as he emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Asian cycling body honors Tolentino

Asian cycling body honors Tolentino

1 day ago
The Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) will confer on PhilCycling president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alas skipper Jia Morado-De Guzman stresses rise of Philippine volleyball 'takes years'

Alas skipper Jia Morado-De Guzman stresses rise of Philippine volleyball 'takes years'

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas women captain Jia Morado-De Guzman acknowledged the challenges ahead for Philippine volleyball as the team...
Sports
fbtw
Cebuanos, Team Hustle rule maiden DAYO23 Invitational

Cebuanos, Team Hustle rule maiden DAYO23 Invitational

4 hours ago
Team Cebu and Team Hustle won the inaugural DAYO23 Streetball Invitational men’s and women’s division, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Fajardo continues to spearhead Beermen

PBA Player of the Week Fajardo continues to spearhead Beermen

5 hours ago
June Mar Fajardo is without a doubt the biggest reason why San Miguel is closing in on another finals appearance.
Sports
fbtw
What makes a champion MPL team

What makes a champion MPL team

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
What is it about the teams here in the Philippines that sprout a winning dynasty that the country has seen in the past few...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with