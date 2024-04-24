^

Sports

Doromal thankful to have helped Blue Eagles grow in UAAP swan song

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 24, 2024 | 7:48pm
Doromal thankful to have helped Blue Eagles grow in UAAP swan song
Ateneo's Roma Mae Doromal
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo skipper Roma Mae Doromal is leaving the Blue Eagles’ nest with no regrets after playing out her final year and ending with a respectable fifth-place finish in UAAP Season 86.

Doromal played four seasons in the UAAP, including the shortened Season 82 tournament. After their final game against Adamson on Wednesday, she reflected on her decision to stay for her last year of eligibility with the Blue Eagles.

“Kasi yung nag decide naman ako na mag stay ako [sa Ateneo] is hinanap ko talaga yung purpose ko, and staying sa kanila, nakita ko yung purpose ko na i-help [yung team],” said Doromal. 

“As a libero din, yun lang naman talaga yung support na mabibigay ko sa kanila, hindi ako makaka-give ng points but nandoon ako para sa kanila all the way so yun siguro yung pinaka-success for me.”

In her swan song for the Katipunan-based squad, Doromal finished with nine excellent digs and six excellent receptions. They also ended their campaign on a high note, fashioning a straight sets victory against the Lady Falcons.

While they missed out on the Final Four anew, the libero said that she was grateful to have been able to impact the team’s campaign in the way that she did, and while she’ll be an outsider looking in from now on, she relished being able to show the potential of her teammates.

“Yung na-help ko sila na mag grow sa bagong system na magamay nila yung system and na help ko sila na maipakita nila kung gaano sila kagaling,” she said.

Meanwhile, her teammate Lyann De Guzman expressed her gratitude to Doromal for playing through the season and helping her lead the team on and off the court.

“Actually, I'm super happy na nag stay siya kasi sa totoo lang, feel ko 'di pa talaga ako ready na maging team captain kaya I'm super happy na yun nagstay si Ate Roms kahit paano nabalik yung laro sa amin,” said De Guzman.

“Nandoon pa rin ako para mag lead pero I'm super happy na nandyan siya kasi yun nga kakahit papano, natulungan din niya ako kung paano gamitin yung teammates ko,” she added.

Doromal is heading to the pro leagues but did not yet disclose her decision on which team to play for.

“[I] will go pro but you know let's see kung saan,” she said.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
