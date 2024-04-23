Chameleons withstand Solar Spikers

Down by as much as three in the second set and seven in the third, the Chameleons changed colors and turned preys to predators and mounted a mighty comeback that saw them erase those deficits and turn it to victory.

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Chery Tiggo

6 p.m. – Creamline vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – Nxled showed nerves of steel in the last two sets as it overhauled big deficits in overcoming Capital1 Solar, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22, on Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Down by as much as three in the second set and seven in the third, the Chameleons changed colors and turned preys to predators and mounted a mighty comeback that saw them erase those deficits and turn it to victory.

Camille Victoria stepped up big for Nxled as she sprayed Capital1 Solar with 17 points, most of which came in the critical stretches of the match as Nxled claimed its fourth win against six wins.

“Kung ano ibigay na role sakin ni coach Taka, gagawin ko,” said Victoria referring to Nxled’s Japanese mentor Takayuki Minowa.

While they’re already out of the semis race, the Chameleons are hoping to end their conference with a bang as they try to pull the rug from under Petro Gazz (8-2) in the final elimination round play date Saturday also in Pasig.

“Siyempre, gusto namin maging memorable this conference kaya binibigay namin best every game para mabigyan namin maganda laban mga kalaban namin,” said Victoria.

Minowa agreed.

“We focus on the last game against Petro Gazz, maybe we can give them a good game,” he said.

Ivy Lacsina also came through and chipped in 12 hits, including 11 on spikes.

It was a heartbreaking result for the Roger Gorayeb-coached Solar Spikers, who just couldn’t sustain the big leads they posted in the last two sets.

They succumbed to their seventh straight defeat and ninth overall in 10 starts.

Capital1 Solar closes its campaign against Cignal (5-4) Saturday.