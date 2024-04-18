^

Sports

Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 set on Sunday

Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 5:34pm
Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 set on Sunday
The Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 will happen on Sunday, April 21.

MANILA, Philippines -- Active lifestyle meets environmental responsibility as Samsung Electronics Philippines and RUNRIO Inc. collaborate for the Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 which will happen on Sunday, April 21, at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

The platform, aimed at raising awareness for conserving natural resources, seeks to promote environmental consciousness and spur collective action while encouraging and promoting sustainable practices, eco-friendly choices, and responsible consumption.

Three categories are in for this year’s run: 5K, 10K, and 21K with gun start firing off as early as 3:30 a.m. as runners get a chance to show their care for the Earth.

Also in collaboration with Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines, a humanitarian NGO dedicated to improving Filipino lives through climate change solutions, sustainable livelihood programs, and the preservation of the environment, this year’s Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 offers a vibrant and eco-conscious experience.

Runners are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles, with ample hydration stations available through the route.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series is taking wellness to the next level with blood pressure and ECG monitoring and other features that help monitor heart health. It has a built-in PPG sensor that periodically measures heart rate and rhythm while worn, and can do a quick blood pressure check with no added equipment required. 

It also offers a ton of exercise features to help you create your own unique fitness journey, making it an ideal partner for a heart healthier lifestyle.

Race progress can also be tracked using Samsung’s latest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit3. Samsung offered a limited edition Galaxy Fit3 Bundles priced at P3,899 for the 21K route, P3,479 for the 10K route, and P3,339 for the 5K route all inclusive of the Galaxy Fit3, race kit, and discounted registration fee.

Making this run unique is the Green Pledge, where runners vow to be eco-conscious towards Mother Earth, and the Commitment Wall, where participants can make their pledge to environmental sustainability, transforming personal commitments into a collective force for positive change.

vuukle comment

RUNNING

SAMSUNG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBA bans Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life over gambling violations

NBA bans Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life over gambling violations

9 hours ago
The NBA banned Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) after a bombshell probe...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots escape struggling Bossing

Hotshots escape struggling Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots survived a furious rally by Blackwater and held on to an 81-77 victory Wednesday, sending the Bossing...
Sports
fbtw
Belga drops 28 points to lift Painters past Batang Pier

Belga drops 28 points to lift Painters past Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Another day, another stellar game from Beau Belga.
Sports
fbtw

Value of trust

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Rarely does a team, whether in the NBA or PBA or whatever league, generate 80 percent of its offense from the bench. But last Sunday, Magnolia’s relievers scored 86 points in the Chicken Timplados Hotshots’...
Sports
fbtw
Over 250 bets battle it out in PPS Gov. Castro Cup netfest

Over 250 bets battle it out in PPS Gov. Castro Cup netfest

7 hours ago
The spotlight shines on emerging talents from Western Visayas with over 250 entries across nine singles age-group categories...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino Olympians to undergo month-long training in France for Paris 2024

Filipino Olympians to undergo month-long training in France for Paris 2024

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Philippines will be holding a month-long training camp in Metz, France ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Philippine Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret&rsquo;s rookie admits feeling pressure in VCT Pacific Stage 1

Team Secret’s rookie admits feeling pressure in VCT Pacific Stage 1

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Team Secret’s newest member, Noel "NDG" De Guia, shared how he has been feeling the pressure as Team Secret competes...
Sports
fbtw
White erupts for career-high 42 points as Bulls oust Hawks

White erupts for career-high 42 points as Bulls oust Hawks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Coby White exploded for 42 points as he helped the Chicago Bulls keep their season alive at the expense of the Atlanta Hawks,...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-champs eye age-group success in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

Ex-champs eye age-group success in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

7 hours ago
Six former champions, among them two full IRONMAN winners, are shifting their focus to the age-group competition as they step...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with