Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 set on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines -- Active lifestyle meets environmental responsibility as Samsung Electronics Philippines and RUNRIO Inc. collaborate for the Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 which will happen on Sunday, April 21, at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

The platform, aimed at raising awareness for conserving natural resources, seeks to promote environmental consciousness and spur collective action while encouraging and promoting sustainable practices, eco-friendly choices, and responsible consumption.

Three categories are in for this year’s run: 5K, 10K, and 21K with gun start firing off as early as 3:30 a.m. as runners get a chance to show their care for the Earth.

Also in collaboration with Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines, a humanitarian NGO dedicated to improving Filipino lives through climate change solutions, sustainable livelihood programs, and the preservation of the environment, this year’s Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 offers a vibrant and eco-conscious experience.

Runners are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles, with ample hydration stations available through the route.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series is taking wellness to the next level with blood pressure and ECG monitoring and other features that help monitor heart health. It has a built-in PPG sensor that periodically measures heart rate and rhythm while worn, and can do a quick blood pressure check with no added equipment required.

It also offers a ton of exercise features to help you create your own unique fitness journey, making it an ideal partner for a heart healthier lifestyle.

Race progress can also be tracked using Samsung’s latest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit3. Samsung offered a limited edition Galaxy Fit3 Bundles priced at P3,899 for the 21K route, P3,479 for the 10K route, and P3,339 for the 5K route all inclusive of the Galaxy Fit3, race kit, and discounted registration fee.

Making this run unique is the Green Pledge, where runners vow to be eco-conscious towards Mother Earth, and the Commitment Wall, where participants can make their pledge to environmental sustainability, transforming personal commitments into a collective force for positive change.