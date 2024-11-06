Metrobank donates housing materials to Batangas communities

President Marcos led the turnover of housing material kits, donated by the Metrobank Foundation, to communities in Talisay and Laurel, Batangas affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos on Monday led the turnover of shelter repair kits donated by the Metrobank Foundation (MBFI) to communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in Talisay and Laurel municipalities in Batangas.

The donation is part of MBFI’s P10-million pledge following the government’s call for private sector support for relief and rehabilitation efforts, during the Oct. 28 presentation of the 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos at Malacañang.

A total of 559 families will benefit from the donation, which was made possible through a collaborative effort with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

At the Talisay Municipal Hall, Marcos expressed gratitude to MBFI for their generous donation.

The MBFI also donated 2,000 five-gallon units of potable water distributed in the municipalities of Agoncillo, Lemery and San Nicolas, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Manila Water Foundation.

The MBFI has provided support as early as Oct. 28, providing family food packs to 3,000 affected families in Camarines Sur and Albay.

The Chief Executive earlier declared Nov. 4 as a Day of National Mourning for Kristine victims.