^

Headlines

Metrobank donates housing materials to Batangas communities

The Philippine Star
November 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Metrobank donates housing materials to Batangas communities
President Marcos led the turnover of housing material kits, donated by the Metrobank Foundation, to communities in Talisay and Laurel, Batangas affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos on Monday led the turnover of shelter repair kits donated by the Metrobank Foundation (MBFI) to communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in Talisay and Laurel municipalities in Batangas.

The donation is part of MBFI’s P10-million pledge following the government’s call for private sector support for relief and rehabilitation efforts, during the Oct. 28 presentation of the 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos at Malacañang.

A total of 559 families will benefit from the donation, which was made possible through a collaborative effort with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

At the Talisay Municipal Hall, Marcos expressed gratitude to MBFI for their generous donation.

The MBFI also donated 2,000 five-gallon units of potable water distributed in the municipalities of Agoncillo, Lemery and San Nicolas, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Manila Water Foundation.

The MBFI has provided support as early as Oct. 28, providing family food packs to 3,000 affected families in Camarines Sur and Albay.

The Chief Executive earlier declared Nov. 4 as a Day of National Mourning for Kristine victims.

vuukle comment

METROBANK FOUNDATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House panel flags 158 'bogus' OVP receipts linked to confidential funds

House panel flags 158 'bogus' OVP receipts linked to confidential funds

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
"We would understand if the typographical error happens once or twice, and for a single individual to make this mistake multiple...
Headlines
fbtw
P10.49M in DepEd funds for 'leadership summits' unaccounted &mdash; solon

P10.49M in DepEd funds for 'leadership summits' unaccounted — solon

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
A House lawmaker discovered that P10.49 million of the Department of Education's P15.54 million confidential funds remained...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
A third Department of Education official has admitted to receiving cash envelopes totaling P225,000 during Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass

2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
More than 2,100 barangays are at risk of floods and landslides as Typhoon Marce approaches Philippine landmass.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's spokesperson confirms exit from OVP
play

Sara Duterte's spokesperson confirms exit from OVP

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
Poa was Duterte's go-to crisis communicator, handling hot-button issues that have dogged the Vice President over the past...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marce intensifies into typhoon

Marce intensifies into typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Typhoon Marce will continue to intensify and reach its peak as it makes landfall over Northern Luzon tomorrow, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte likely to skip quad comm hearing&rsquo;

‘Duterte likely to skip quad comm hearing’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is likely to skip the hearing of the quad committee of the House of Representatives tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbtw
PAOCC spokesman axed for slapping worker

PAOCC spokesman axed for slapping worker

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
After getting caught in a viral video slapping a Filipino worker during a raid last week at a suspected Philippine offshore...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato opposes opening Senate drug probe transcript to public

Bato opposes opening Senate drug probe transcript to public

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has opposed the move of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee to make public the transcript of its drug war...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with