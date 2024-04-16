^

Constantino tests mettle vs strong field in ICTSI Luisita International

April 16, 2024 | 12:47pm
Constantino tests mettle vs strong field in ICTSI Luisita International
Harmie Constantino
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Harmie Constantino is bracing for a formidable challenge as she aims for her third consecutive victory in the ICTSI Luisita Ladies International 2024 set to unfold from April 23-25 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

The $100,000 championship features a strong international roster, including top talents from the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and top competitors from Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Fresh off her triumph in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship last week, Constantino, renowned for her strategic play and resilience, is prepared to take on both the challenging course and a diverse field of competitors.

Her recent performances, marked by dramatic come-from-behind victories, underscore her capability to compete at high levels. She overturned a five-stroke deficit to claim victory at Rancho Palos Verdes in Davao, followed by a remarkable comeback from three shots down to defeat two of the best players on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour — Pauline del Rosario and Princess Superal in Cavinti, Laguna.

Reflecting on her ascent in the competitive golf scene. Constantino said: “Honestly, I’m just happy to be in contention because it shows that my game is keeping pace with strong competitors. It’s a testament that my hard work is paying off.”

As she sets her sights on a third straight win — and ninth overall — Constantino faces a steep path lined with elite adversaries. The field at Luisita is studded with top players from the current TLPGA rankings, and a host of talented players from Thailand and elsewhere.

The local talent is equally competitive, featuring big names like Superal, Chanelle Avaricio, Daniella Uy, Mikha Fortuna, Florence Bisera and Mafy Singson, making the 54-hole tournament one of the season’s most anticipated events.

With her resolve and proven track record of overcoming odds, Constantino is poised to deliver yet another thrilling performance as she confronts one of the most skilled assemblies of players in the prestigious international championship.

The TLPGA and the LPGT have joined forces in pre-pandemic times, sanctioning LPGT events in Taiwan and vice versa. Their last partnership was the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Ladies International, which LPGA campaigner Bianca Pagdanganan dominated last year.

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO
