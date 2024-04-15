Buytrago, Varga take silver

Germany’s Chenoa Christ and Anna-Lena Grüne won the women’s title, beating Alaina Chacon and Mariah Whalen of the US, 21-12, 13-21, 15-12, at the Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land in the City of Santa Rosa.

MANILA, Philippines — James Buytrago and Rancel Varga claimed silver medal in the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures on a runner-up finish to Czech Republic’s Krystof Jan Oliva and Vaclav Kurka, 21-16, 16-21, 13-15, on Sunday.

Germany’s Chenoa Christ and Anna-Lena Grüne won the women’s title, beating Alaina Chacon and Mariah Whalen of the US, 21-12, 13-21, 15-12, at the Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land in the City of Santa Rosa.

Toms Liepa and Ernests Puskundzis of Latvia bagged the men’s bronze, beating Turkey’s Hasan Huseyin Mermer and Kurt Sacit, 22-20, 21-10.

Japan’s Riko Tsujimura and Takemi Nishibori defeated New Zealand’s Danielle Quigley and Olivia MacDonald, 21-14, 15-21, 15-12, in the women’s bronze medal match in the event backed by Smart Communications, Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Senoh, Mikasa, Foton and Seda Nuvali.