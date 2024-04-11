^

Hotshots acquire Balanza in trade with Converge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 8:01pm
Hotshots acquire Balanza in trade with Converge
Jerrick Balanza (7)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Jerrick Balanza is now a Hotshot.

The injury-hit Magnolia Hotshots has acquired Balanza from the Converge FiberXers in exchange for a future second round pick, the PBA announced Thursday.

Balanza is averaging just 2.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in six contests so far in the PBA Philippine Cup.

He is expected to be a big boost for the Hotshots, who are missing the services of wings Rome dela Rosa and Aris Dionisio due to injury.

On the other hand, Converge is receiving a second round pick in the PBA Season 49 draft.

The FiberXers are currently winless in six games.

They will try to finally notch a mark in the win column as they face the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday, 4:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

