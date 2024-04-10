Perez, Tautuaa, Fajardo tow Beermen past Dyip

Mo Tautuaa (3) played the hero for the San Miguel Beermen.

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen banked on huge performances from CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo to notch their fifth straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup, escaping the Terrafirma Dyip, 113-110, Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The troika of Perez, Tautuaa and Fajardo had 25, 24 and 20 points, respectively for the defending champions, who remained unblemished through five contests thus far.

The Beermen trailed by as much as 12 points as early as the first quarter, 19-7, as the Dyip started hot.

Slowly, though, San Miguel clawed back and the game turned into a nip-and-tuck affair.

The two teams could not get enough separation in the final quarter, as they traded haymakers.

After Fajardo gave the defending champions a three-point lead, 108-105, with 2:13 remaining, Stephen Holt cut the lead to one, 108-107, with a pair of free throws.

Tautuaa then made a 3-pointer that gave San Miguel a little breathing room, 111-107, with 1:34 left.

Isaac Go answered back with a trey of his own with 42 seconds to go.

After the timeout, Tautuaa tried to sink a shot from beyond the arc but missed. Marcio Lassiter was able to grab the offensive rebound for the extra possession, and Tautuaa hit a crucial layup to give the Beermen the 113-110 lead.

Go had the chance to tie the game up, but he missed his last-second attempt, giving the cardiac victory to San Miguel.

Terrence Romeo added 16 off the bench for the Beermen.

Fajardo had 17 boards and six dimes, while Tautuaa also finished with eight rebounds and four assists.

Juami Tiongson once again powered Terrafirma with 24 points. Javi Gomez de Liano and Go had 21 markers apiece for the Dyip.

Holt flirted with a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Terrafirma slipped to 4-4 in the season, good for solo fourth.