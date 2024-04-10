^

Cycle PH eyes bigger staging in 2025

Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 11:46am
Cycle PH eyes bigger staging in 2025
Biking stock photo
via iStock

MANILA, Philippines – The recent Sun Life Cycle PH event at Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite has successfully cultivated an enthusiasm for a healthier, more active lifestyle among Filipino families, evidenced by an unprecedented turnout of 1,385 participants.

This figure marks a significant 38.5 percent increase from the previous year, showcasing the event's growing appeal despite challenging 38-degree weather conditions.

The Cycle PH, organized by the IRONMAN Group, marked a comprehensive celebration of cycling’s inclusive spirit. It featured a variety of cycling categories, accommodating every age and skill level — from 30km and 45km individual rides to a 60km corporate challenge and a family-friendly ride allowing children aged 6-15 to bike alongside an adult.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of IRONMAN Group, highlighted the event's safe and joyful atmosphere, attributing its success to the solid partnership with Vermosa Sports Hub and Sun Life, a collaboration that has spanned over a decade. She also emphasized that the essence of the event lies in its encouragement of a healthier lifestyle for all, not just seasoned athletes.

Celebrity Piolo Pascual, a long-time advocate of Sun Life's mission since their partnership began in 2009 through his foundation, graced the event, and his presence did not only add star power but also reinforce the event's message of community growth, healthier living, and the inspiration it aims to instill in people to embrace active lifestyles.

“Through the years, we’ve been growing as a community and thinking of ways to not just attract, people but to inspire to live healthier lives,” said Pascual.

Sun Life has also confirmed its commitment to stage Cycle PH next year with Don Aaron Peji, head of Sun Life’s Brand Strategy and Management, describing the event as a partnership in promoting healthier lives.

“Sun Life is about partnership, so in fact, our tagline is 'partners for life.' And in a way, this event is like a partnership. We want everyone to take part in promoting a healthier life,” he said. “We are coming back at Vermosa next year.”

Imus City Administrator Tito Monzon conveyed their gratitude toward the organizers for choosing the city as the venue and voiced hope for its continuation next year.

Meanwhile, Lani Tan, general manager of Vermosa Sports Hub, also expressed pride in the partnership and the opportunity to foster an active and healthy community lifestyle.

As the Sun Life Cycle PH looks forward to another year of growth and inspiration, its impact echoes beyond the cycling tracks, encouraging a broader demographic to embrace wellness and community spirit.

This commitment to health, partnership and community enrichment, sets a promising path for future editions, aiming to attract even more participants and further solidify its position as a cornerstone event in promoting active lifestyles among Filipino families.

