PLDT guns for share of PVL lead, tests winless Strong Group

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 4:13pm
PLDT guns for share of PVL lead, tests winless Strong Group
The High Speed nailed their fourth straight win at the expense of the Akari Chargers, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19, last week to improve to 6-1.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)
4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Nxled
6 p.m. – PLDT vs SGA

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT aims to reclaim a share of the lead with Choco Mucho as the former tackles Strong Group Athletics Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed nailed their fourth straight win at the expense of the Akari Chargers, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19, last week to improve to 6-1, and they could extend their streak to five and jump to the top alongside the Flying Titans (7-1) if they could hurdle the SGA Spikers (0-7) in their 6 p.m. duel.

“Kailangang makuha panalo, kelangan namin ng bwelo kasi pag dating sa dulo, mabibigat kalaban namin last three games,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort referring to their final elimination round assignments in Chery Tiggo (next week), Cignal (April 20) and Creamlijne (April 25).

Majoy Baron should ride the crest of her match-high 13-points effort in their last win and pointed to her finally adjusting to the team’s style of play.

“Personally, nakukuha ko na galaw na maayos, nag eenjoy sa game at mas me kumpiyansa na ko ngayon,” said the former UAAP MVP from La Salle.

Fighting for semifinal survival are Nxled and Farm Fresh, who have identical 2-5 records and would face off at 4 p.m.

The Chameleons were coming off a rousing triumph over the SGA Spikers, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15, while the Foxies were reeling from a 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 defeat to the Cignal HD Spikers both Thursday.

