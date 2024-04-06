Thousands to take part in Sun Life Cycle PH race

MANILA, Philippines --- Over 1,200 cycling enthusiasts spanning various ages and skill levels set out for the Sun Life Cycle PH (Sunday, April 7, in a vibrant showcase of camaraderie and passion for the sport at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Club in Imus, Cavite.

The annual event, held in line with Sun Life's mission to encourage a healthy, active lifestyle among Filipino families, has seen a growing participation each year, attracting cyclists, led by celebrities Piolo Pascual and Raven Rigor. It features diverse activities, including a 60km ride for individual and corporate teams, a 45km ride, a 30km ride and even kid-friendly 500-meter solo rides and parent-child rides, ensuring an inclusive experience for all.

Pascual, a long-standing ambassador for Sun Life in 2009, shared his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its welcoming atmosphere for both newcomers and seasoned cyclists.

“Sun Life Cycle PH has become a cherished annual tradition. It’s remarkable how it provides welcoming environment for families and beginners while still catering to the needs of the seasoned cyclists. It’s heartwarming to witness the growth of cycling as a sport through such inclusive events,” said Pascual.

Sun Life remains committed to its goal of promoting community health and wellness, reflecting its efforts to make healthcare accessible in barangay and remote areas and support events that challenge athletes and hobbyists alike to lead active, healthy lives.

Carla Gonzalez-Chong, Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer of Sun Life, emphasized the event’s unique position in the local cycling community as a family and beginner-friendly occasion.

“Cycle PH has carved a niche for itself, encouraging the love for physical activity as a cornerstone of health and wellness. We’re excited about the new memories we’ll create together this Sunday,” she said.

In an effort to increase female participation, the organizers launched the Tres Ocho campaign on International Women’s Day, offering registrations for just P38. This year’s event marked the highest female participation in the history of Cycle PH.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of IRONMAN Philippines, also underscored the event’s community impact, saying: “Our focus is on creating events that positively influence our community. With the support of Sun Life and the City of Imus, we aim to foster inclusivity and boost female involvement in sports.”

Backing the Cycle PH are Sun Life, Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, Lungsod ng Imus and Lightwater and media partners Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

For details, visit https://sunlife.cycleph.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].