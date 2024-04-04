^

Sports

La Salle's Canino comes to UAAP game day with right arm injury

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 2:43pm
La Salle's Canino comes to UAAP game day with right arm injury
La Salle's Angel Canino
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — After days of speculation online, DLSU Lady Spikers ace Angel Canino showed up to game day in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena with a sling on her right arm, alluding to a potential arm injury.

Though neither Canino nor La Salle have yet to issue an official statement on her current condition, Canino will not be playing Thursday’s game against UP — as she was seen sitting on the bench.

This will be the reigning Most Valuable Player's first missed game for La Salle in her seniors career after playing 24 UAAP games straight for the Lady Spikers.

Heading into Thursday, Canino averaged 16.25 points, 5.75 excellent receives, and 4.75 excellent digs.

As it stands, La Salle is a win away from clinching at least a playoff berth for a Final Four spot at 7-1.

