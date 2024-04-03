^

Sports

Bolts escape Dyip

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 7:09pm
Bolts escape Dyip
Bong Quinto
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts survived a scrappy Terrafirma Dyip to win their second straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup, 86-83, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was a game that went down the wire as neither team could leave their opponent in the rearview mirror.

Terrafirma was able to grab a late two-point lead, 81-79, with about 2:20 remaining in the game thanks to an and-one play by Stephen Holt.

Bong Quinto retook the lead for the Bolts, 82-81, with a 3-pointer in the next possession.

The two teams missed big shots down the stretch, Quinto was sent to the line. He made his first free throw and missed his second to give Meralco an 83-81 cushion with 45 seconds remaining.

After the miss, veteran Cliff Hodge was able to haul the rebound down to give the Bolts another opportunity.

Terrafirma was able to get the ball back, but Holt made a costly turnover with 21 seconds left, leading to a Quinto layup that gave Meralco an insurmountable 85-81 lead.

A pair of free throws by Holt cut the lead to two anew, 83-85, with six ticks to go. Quinto was fouled once again, making his first and missing his second.

Hodge, once again, flew in and grabbed the rebound, securing the victory.

Quinto led the Bolts with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Norbert Torres added 15 for the winning team.

On the other hand, Holt and Tiongson had 20 markers apiece for the Dyip.

Both teams are now holding 3-3 win-loss records.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am Alvano bags KBL MVP plum

Fil-Am Alvano bags KBL MVP plum

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano made history by becoming the first non-Korean MVP in the Korean Basketball League since...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano etched history by becoming the first non-Korean Most Valuable Player in the Korean Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic stars anew as Nuggets rip Spurs

Jokic stars anew as Nuggets rip Spurs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Nikola Jokic exploded for 42 points as he led the Denver Nuggets over the San Antonio Spurs, 110-105, Wednesday (Manila ...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

1 day ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao expressed elation for his promotional company, MP Promotions, having its first-ever non-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers escape Thunder on Embiid&rsquo;s return

Sixers escape Thunder on Embiid’s return

9 hours ago
Joel Embiid made a dazzling return from a two-month injury layoff to inspire the Philadelphia 76ers to an upset 109-105 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magnolia's Abueva suspended 1 game, fined for fan gesture

Magnolia's Abueva suspended 1 game, fined for fan gesture

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Calvin Abueva has been suspended for a game and fined P20,000 after flashing a dirty finger to a fan.
Sports
fbtw
NU cites intense preparation in masterclass win vs UE

NU cites intense preparation in masterclass win vs UE

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Preparation was the key factor for the National University Lady Bulldogs as they pulled off a lopsided victory over the UE...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors for 3rd straight win

Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors for 3rd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
There is no stopping the National University Lady Bulldogs.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, San Beda banner 18-team cast in Pinoy Liga cagefest

La Salle, San Beda banner 18-team cast in Pinoy Liga cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
UAAP king La Salle and NCAA champion San Beda headlines the cast as the Pinoy Liga Collegiate Cup ushers in the star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with