Bolts escape Dyip

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts survived a scrappy Terrafirma Dyip to win their second straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup, 86-83, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was a game that went down the wire as neither team could leave their opponent in the rearview mirror.

Terrafirma was able to grab a late two-point lead, 81-79, with about 2:20 remaining in the game thanks to an and-one play by Stephen Holt.

Bong Quinto retook the lead for the Bolts, 82-81, with a 3-pointer in the next possession.

The two teams missed big shots down the stretch, Quinto was sent to the line. He made his first free throw and missed his second to give Meralco an 83-81 cushion with 45 seconds remaining.

After the miss, veteran Cliff Hodge was able to haul the rebound down to give the Bolts another opportunity.

Terrafirma was able to get the ball back, but Holt made a costly turnover with 21 seconds left, leading to a Quinto layup that gave Meralco an insurmountable 85-81 lead.

A pair of free throws by Holt cut the lead to two anew, 83-85, with six ticks to go. Quinto was fouled once again, making his first and missing his second.

Hodge, once again, flew in and grabbed the rebound, securing the victory.

Quinto led the Bolts with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Norbert Torres added 15 for the winning team.

On the other hand, Holt and Tiongson had 20 markers apiece for the Dyip.

Both teams are now holding 3-3 win-loss records.