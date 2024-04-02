^

Ceniza secures Paris Olympic weightlifting berth

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 2, 2024 | 7:44pm
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino lifter John Febuar Ceniza virtually booked a slot to the Paris Olympics after a strong finish in the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup in Phuket, Thailand Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Cebu City native finished fourth in Phuket with a total lift of 300 kilograms — 132kg in snatch and 168kg in clean and jerk — that should seal his place in the quadrennial games.

The World Cup bronze medalist and two-time Southeast Asian Games silver winner finished behind podium finishers Li Fabin of China with 312kg, Hampton Miller Morris of the United States with 303kg and Park Myong Jin of North Korea with 301kg.

Although the IWF will only announce officially who the top 10 in each category will qualify to Paris late this month, Ceniza should be good enough to punch a ticket there as he came into this meet ranked fifth in the men’s 61kg division.

If so, Ceniza should join pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas in the biggest summer sports spectacle in the planet.

Another lifter, Rosegie Ramos, is currently ranked 11th after finishing eighth overall in the women’s 49kg class the night before that kept her Olympic fate hanging in the balance since only 10 in her category would make it that far.

Ceniza’s effort replicated the same lift he did during last year’s National Championships in Bacolod City.

Interestingly, Cebu City will be represented in the Olympics in the sport for the second straight Olympics after Elreen Ando made it to the Tokyo Games three years back.

Unfortunately, Ando is still battling for a spot against fellow Filipina and Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz as the two are facing off for the lone spot allowed per country in the women’s 59kg Wednesday night.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said he’s hoping four Filipinos would make it to Paris, including 20-year-old wonder Vanessa Sarno, who is wading into battle in the women’s 71kg in a few days.

“Apat sila most probably,” said an ecstatic Puentevella.

Philstar
