PBA All-Stars settle for draw

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 24, 2024 | 9:45pm
PBA All-Stars settle for draw
Robert Bolick (left) and Japeth Aguilar (right) were named co-MVPs of the 2024 PBA All-Star
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The 2024 PBA All-Star ended in a draw as Team Mark came from behind against Team Japeth, 140-140, Sunday night at the University of St. La Salle gymnasium in Bacolod.

With Team Mark trailing in the final minute, 131-140, Robert Bolick brought his clutch gene to the All-Star, hitting a big 4-pointer to help his team inch closer, 140-135.

After a stop by Team Mark, Bolick then punched in a 4-pointer plus the foul to tie the game up at 140-all with about 18 ticks remaining.

Calvin Oftana had the chance to win the game for Team Japeth, but he muffed his attempt.

Bolick, then, hauled down the rebound and attempted a three-fourth-court heave, but it did not connect, ending the contest in a tie.

This is the first time since 2017 that the All-Star Game ended in a draw.

Seven years ago, in Cagayan de Oro, PBA Mindanao All-Stars and Gilas Pilipinas fought to a 114-all draw.

Bolick, along with Japeth Aguilar, were named co-All Star most valuable players.

The former had 13 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter, while the latter had 21 markers.

CJ Perez led Team Mark with 39 big points. Captain Mark Barroca chipped in 20.

RR Pogoy finished with 25 points for Team Japeth.

The All-Star dance off also ended in a draw.

