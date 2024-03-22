^

Paris Olympic gold remains top priority for Marcial

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 4:21pm
Paris Olympic gold remains top priority for Marcial
Eumir Marcial
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines – More than winning his professional fight against Thai boxer Thoedsak Sinam on Saturday, a gold medal in the upcoming Paris Olympics is the bigger goal for Eumir Marcial. 

The Filipino Olympic bronze medalist on Friday clarified that the fight with Sinam is his only professional bout on the horizon so far before the Olympics. 

“For now, this is the only plan [for me,] to fight here. Actually, it should be two fights but because the preparation for the event is short, maybe we will have only one fight,” Marcial told reporters in Filipino. 

“Then, we will focus on the Paris Olympics because our goal is to get the gold in Paris. That is our goal,” he added. 

He will be competing in the light heavyweight division of the Games. 

Marcial and Sinam had the weigh-in on Friday. 

The Filipino weighed in at 165 pounds, while his Thai opponent tipped the scales at 168 pounds. 

After the match, Marcia will resume his preparations for the Olympics. 

“After this match, I will fight in the Olympics next,” he stressed. 

Marcial and Sinam will duke it out at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

EUMIR MARCIAL
