Jamili debuts with a bang for Lady Falcons in win over Lady Warriors

Adamson's Barbie Jamili (2) had a big debut for the Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines -- Barbie Jamili had an impressive debut for Adamson, steering the Lady Falcons to a big 25-19, 25-19, 26-28, 29-27 win over the University of the East Lady Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tourney Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Jamili had 20 points built on 18 attacks and two blocks. She also recorded 12 digs and six excellent receptions in her Adamson debut.

She earlier played for Far Eastern University but transferred last year to the San Marcelino-based squad.

After UE tied the fourth set up at 17, with a Casiey Dongallo kill, Adamson led by two, 19-17.

In the next points, the Lady Red Warriors were able to go toe-to-toe against the Soaring Falcons.

Eventually, Dongallo hit a big attack that gave UE a 23-22 lead.

After Adamson tied the game up at 23, Claire Castillo made a big play that gave the Lady Red Warriors the set point, 24-23.

Jamili, then, saved the set point with a down-the-line attack.

The two teams traded points, and UE even returned to set point, 27-26, with a rotational fault.

Back-to-back points by Adamson, capped by a service ace by Jen Villegas, ended the match.

“Grabe yung game intense sobra pati ako nadadala na but still good job to my players, ginawa nila lahat para manalo at hindi nila binitawan especially yung last set,” Adamson head coach JP Yude told reporters after the game.

AA Adolfo added 16 points for the Lady Falcons, while rookie Red Bascon chipped in 13 points.

Dongallo had another high-octane performance for UE, finishing with 26 points.

UE, which played without suspended coach Jerry Yee, dropped to 1-3, while Adamson rose to 2-2.