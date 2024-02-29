^

Sports

Late miscue stalls Pagdanganan's fightback

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 4:48pm
Late miscue stalls Pagdanganan's fightback
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club on October 08, 2023 in The Colony, Texas.
Sam Hodde / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan endured a late frontside setback, missing a chance for a joint fifth place finish with a one-under 71 as she trailed American Sarah Schmelzel by three strokes at the start of the Women’s World Championship in Singapore Thursday.

The power-hitting Filipina rebounded from a bogey at the backside of Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course with birdies on Nos. 1, 3 and 6. But she faltered with her second miscue on the eighth to finish with a 34-37 and a share of 10th in a starting field of 66.

Interestingly, Pagdanganan’s occurred on Nos. 13 and 8, both par-5s.

Despite the late slip, showcased her power game as she hit all but two fairways with a 270-yard driving norm. She missed four greens but finished with 31 putts.

Yuka Saso, on the other hand, blew a frontside two-under card with a wobbly finish that saw her drop four strokes in the last six holes to tumble to joint 36th with a 74.

That included a bogey on the challenging No. 13, a double bogey on the par-3 17th and another miscue on the last in an unexpected windup for the 2021 US Women’s Open champion.

Pagdanganan and ICTSI teammate Saso are aiming to improve on their finishes in the Honda LPGA Thailand last week where the former wound up tied 29th and the latter shared 16th place.

Despite struggling with her driver and irons, Saso initially made a strong start with a two-under card after nine holes, including birdies on Nos. 8 and 9.

However, shaky driving and irons hindered her progress in the latter part of the round. She missed five fairways and seven greens but salvaged 29 putts.

Schmelzel, meanwhile, upstaged the big guns to steal the opening day show in the $1.7 million championship, coming through with five frontside birdies to offset a lone bogey at the back for a 68.

She led Lilia Vu by one after the reigning world No. 1 turned in a bogey-free 69 to join

Swede Linn Grant and Germany’s Esther Henseleit at second.

But five players stood another stroke back at 70, including Thai Chanetee Wannasaen, Ireland’s Leona Maguire, Andrea Lee of the US and Koreans Hyo Joo Kim and In Gee Chun, while reigning back-to-back defending champion Jin Young Ko, also of Korea, shot a 71 to tie Pagdanganan and 11 others at 10th.

Patty Tavatanakit, winner at home last week, recovered from a three-bogey skid from No. 10 with consecutive birdies from No. 16 as she dropped to tied 30th with six others at 73.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Four for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
With what Gilas showed in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, coach Tim Cone is excited about the future. Clearly, there’s reason to be optimistic. “The scary part is this team can get a...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's Rondina pats self on back for standing ground vs Van Sickle, Petro Gazz

Choco Mucho's Rondina pats self on back for standing ground vs Van Sickle, Petro Gazz

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sisi Rondina had much to celebrate after her Choco Mucho Flying Titans eked out the tough five-set win over the Petro Gazz...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas, Squires chalk up win No. 6

Junior Altas, Squires chalk up win No. 6

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Perpetual Junior Altas recovered from a loss and recorded their sixth win in the NCAA Season 99 Juniors basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener

Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Blackwater Bossing weathered a furious fourth quarter rally by the Meralco Bolts and held on to notch the first win in...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs nip Lady Falcons for 2nd straight win

Lady Bulldogs nip Lady Falcons for 2nd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs swept the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20, to notch back-to-back wins in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Esteban eyes Paris Olympic fencing berth

Esteban eyes Paris Olympic fencing berth

2 hours ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban will compete in a final Olympic-qualifying tournament in Washington DC on March 15,...
Sports
fbtw
Brooks vows to &lsquo;finish&rsquo; Pacio in ONE rematch

Brooks vows to ‘finish’ Pacio in ONE rematch

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
ONE Championship strawweight MMA champion Jarred Brooks is aiming for a finish against Filipino contender Joshua Pacio in...
Sports
fbtw
Phenomenal LeBron digs Lakers out of 21-point pit to edge Clippers

Phenomenal LeBron digs Lakers out of 21-point pit to edge Clippers

3 hours ago
LeBron James staged the biggest fourth quarter comeback of his two-decade career as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a...
Sports
fbtw
Fierce battle up as Regular Interclub unfolds

Fierce battle up as Regular Interclub unfolds

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
The PAL Men’s Regular Interclub unwraps Friday, March 1, across two challenging southern courses.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with