Choco Mucho's Rondina pats self on back for standing ground vs Van Sickle, Petro Gazz

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 5:19pm
Choco Mucho's Rondina pats self on back for standing ground vs Van Sickle, Petro Gazz
Sisi Rondina (left) and Brooke Van Sickle
MANILA, Philippines – Sisi Rondina had much to celebrate after her Choco Mucho Flying Titans eked out the tough five-set win over the Petro Gazz Angels for a 2-0 start in the PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

Not only did her team repulse a very tough Petro Gazz side, but she also had some personal wins when it came to her personal game.

First, Rondina proved to be a much better player when it comes to reception against the determined Angels. 

Despite still struggling to some extent when she was targeted by heavy serves from the side of Petro Gazz, Rondina ended up with an impressive stat line of 22 excellent receptions to sweeten her team-high 24 points in the hard-fought victory.

Seeing her hard work pay off, Rondina patted herself on the back for a job well done.

“Siyempre masaya ako kasi sa araw-araw kong ino-overload 'yung reception ko may bunga namang nakikita. So happy for me,” she said.

Her offense was also a point of pride for Rondina, especially against a team that included Filipino-American Brooke Van Sickle.

The UST product was left in awe of Van Sickle’s skills. But more than being intimidated by her competition, Rondina took it as a cue to step up her game when it mattered most.

“Ang galing niya talaga. [Yung] experience, andoon talaga… Noong nagsimula na 'yung laban, sabi ko, ang lakas talaga. Kahit sa pwesto ng kwarto, natatamaan niya kami,” said Rondina. 

“And chinallenge ko 'yung sarili kasi mas may height si Brooke e. And ang ginawa ko lang ay paano ako maglaro, paano ako magtrabaho. Pinapakita ko lang din na kahit kaming ganitong maliliit, pinapakita rin namin kung anong meron kami, and tinatrabaho namin 'yung sistema ni Coach Dante [Alinsunurin],” she added.

Since her college days, Rondina has been fond of the “small but terrible” narrative, often faced with bigger, stronger opponents. But from her UST days to now in the pros with Choco Mucho, little has changed.

Rondina hopes to continue playing bigger than her height when the Flying Titans face off with undefeated Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Saturday, March 2.

