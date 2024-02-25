^

Sports

Saso ties for 16th as Thai ace triumphs

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 8:01pm
Saso ties for 16th as Thai ace triumphs
Yuka Saso
AFP / Yoshi Iwamoto

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso’s bid for a final-round comeback fell short on the challenging surface of the Siam Country Club’s Old course, setting for a joint 16th place after a 69 in the Honda LPGA Thailand won by local ace Patty Tavatanakit in thrilling fashion in Chonburi Sunday.

Four shots clear of her nearest pursuer after 54 holes, Tavatanakit maintained control with a solid four-under card after 10 holes. But she needed to toughen up in the stretch to thwart a hot-charging Albane Valenzuela, bouncing back from a mishap on No. 15 with two birdies in the last three holes.

She closed out with a 67 and edged the Swiss by one with 21-under 267 total, pocketing the top purse of $255,000, one week after banking a whopping $697,743 in winning the $5 million Saudi Ladies Invitational.

Five shots off Tavatanakit, Valenzuela staged a mighty rally with four birdies and an eagle after 14 holes. She also birdied No. 15 and threatened to within one on a two-shot swing as the Thai bogeyed the par-4 hole.

But Tavatanakit never wavered, birdying the par-3 16th to regain a two-shot cushion. She then foiled Valenzuela’s birdie-birdie windup with her own birdie on the par-5 18th.

Valenzuela finished with a 63 for a 268 while Koreans Sei Young Kim and Hye Jin Choi tied for third at 270 after 65 and 66, respectively.

Saso missed just one fairway and two greens but faced challenges on the greens, missing several birdie chances.

She birdied the first hole for the fourth straight day but failed to rescue a par from the bunker on the next. She resumed her charge with birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 but missed gaining strokes on Nos. 7 and 10, both par-5s, which she dominated in the first three rounds of the $1.7-million championship.

A missed birdie putt from eight feet on No. 11 added to her struggles, resulting in a run of pars until a birdie on the 18th capped her 34-35 round for a four-day total of 275, eight strokes behind Tavatanakit.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion, whose campaign is sponsored by ICTSI, ended up tied at 16th with Japanese Erika Hara, who carded a 68. Both received $23,123.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan, returning to full LPGA status, matched her second round 68 and finished tied for 29th at 279 worth $14,419.
Her round included a promising backside start with four birdies in the first six holes but was tempered by consecutive bogeys from No. 16.

She fought back with three birdies in the next four but made two bogeys against a lone birdie in the last six holes for a 35-33, the last miscue prevented a higher finish.

But the power-hitting Filipina shotmaker, also backed by the world’s leading port operator, hopes to build up on her strong performance as the elite field heads to Singapore for the $1.8-million Women’s World Championship beginning February 29 at the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.

vuukle comment

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks roared out of the NBA All-Star break...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

1 day ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rust and all, Justin Brownlee already made things happen for Gilas Pilipinas in its 94-64 victory over Hong Kong on the road...
Sports
fbtw
End of the road for Ancajas?

End of the road for Ancajas?

By Abac Cordero | 7 hours ago
Jerwin Ancajas felt like a lesser man Saturday evening after being knocked out and losing to a fighter he was supposed to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UE&rsquo;s Casiey Dongallo turns to teammates, coaches to keep nerves in check

UE’s Casiey Dongallo turns to teammates, coaches to keep nerves in check

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After her first three games in the UAAP, University of the East ace rookie Casiey Dongallo has put the league on notice.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws withstands Dongallo's 30 points, outlast Lady Warriors

Lady Tamaraws withstands Dongallo's 30 points, outlast Lady Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The FEU Lady Tamaraws survived a herculean effort from Casiey Dongallo as they eked out a tough five-set win over the UE Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Centeno, Corteza rule Las Vegas 10-Ball Open

Centeno, Corteza rule Las Vegas 10-Ball Open

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
There is a reason the Philippines remains the epicenter of the billiards universe.
Sports
fbtw
Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers

Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers dealt the UST Golden Spikers their first loss in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with