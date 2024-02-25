^

Sports

Del Monte romps to 17-point Seniors Interclub breakthrough

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 7:10pm
Del Monte romps to 17-point Seniors Interclub breakthrough

MANILA, Philippines -- Del Monte's relentless pursuit of a first PAL Seniors Interclub glory remained unscathed, romping away with a decisive 17-point victory over Canlubang despite posting its worst round of 141 in four days at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro Sunday.

Team captain Yoyong Velez and Ondoy Mondilla struggled with five-over 77s worth 49 points while Roroy Miñoza added a 43 as Del Monte completed its wire-to-wire triumph, claiming its first-ever crown in the annual tournament with a 601 total.

Jun Maghamil’s 42 points didn’t count in the final day of the four-to-play, three-to-count format event, which served as prelude to next week’s Regular Interclub.

“This is very sweet for us,” said Velez. “The guys delivered and I’m very proud of this homegrown team finally becoming a champion.”

Canlubang fought back from a one-point deficit going to the last two holes to salvage a 142 and a 584, foiling Manila Southwoods by three points for second place.

Damascus Wong shot 50 points while Abe Rosal and Abe Avena scored 48 and 44 points, respectively, for Cangolf.

The Carmona-based squad drew 51 points from Manfred Guangko while Joseph Tambunting and Theody Pascual added 46 and 45 points, respectively, for the team’s closing 142 and 581.

Last year’s winner Luisita, led by Ferdie Barbosa’s 52 points, struggled to finish fourth with 572 after a 135. Other scorers for the Tarlac-based squad were Dan Cruz and Marty Ilagan, who came up with 44 and 39 points, respectively.

Del Monte effectively sealed the championship in the third round when it pulled away by 18 points over Canlubang with an imposing 155-point output at home Saturday and Velez and company virtually played pressure-free in the final day.

“We take pride in winning this event for the first time,” said Velez. “Simply because we have been playing year-in and year-out using only players who hail from Del Monte. “We don’t recruit players from the outside.”

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

By Abac Cordero | 23 hours ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks roared out of the NBA All-Star break...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

1 day ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rust and all, Justin Brownlee already made things happen for Gilas Pilipinas in its 94-64 victory over Hong Kong on the road...
Sports
fbtw
End of the road for Ancajas?

End of the road for Ancajas?

By Abac Cordero | 6 hours ago
Jerwin Ancajas felt like a lesser man Saturday evening after being knocked out and losing to a fighter he was supposed to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Tamaraws withstands Dongallo's 30 points, outlast Lady Warriors

Lady Tamaraws withstands Dongallo's 30 points, outlast Lady Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The FEU Lady Tamaraws survived a herculean effort from Casiey Dongallo as they eked out a tough five-set win over the UE Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Centeno, Corteza rule Las Vegas 10-Ball Open

Centeno, Corteza rule Las Vegas 10-Ball Open

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
There is a reason the Philippines remains the epicenter of the billiards universe.
Sports
fbtw
Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers

Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers dealt the UST Golden Spikers their first loss in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics stretch NBA win streak to eight games, T-Wolves win

Celtics stretch NBA win streak to eight games, T-Wolves win

5 hours ago
Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as the Boston Celtics stretched their NBA win streak to eight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with