Del Monte romps to 17-point Seniors Interclub breakthrough

MANILA, Philippines -- Del Monte's relentless pursuit of a first PAL Seniors Interclub glory remained unscathed, romping away with a decisive 17-point victory over Canlubang despite posting its worst round of 141 in four days at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro Sunday.

Team captain Yoyong Velez and Ondoy Mondilla struggled with five-over 77s worth 49 points while Roroy Miñoza added a 43 as Del Monte completed its wire-to-wire triumph, claiming its first-ever crown in the annual tournament with a 601 total.

Jun Maghamil’s 42 points didn’t count in the final day of the four-to-play, three-to-count format event, which served as prelude to next week’s Regular Interclub.

“This is very sweet for us,” said Velez. “The guys delivered and I’m very proud of this homegrown team finally becoming a champion.”

Canlubang fought back from a one-point deficit going to the last two holes to salvage a 142 and a 584, foiling Manila Southwoods by three points for second place.

Damascus Wong shot 50 points while Abe Rosal and Abe Avena scored 48 and 44 points, respectively, for Cangolf.

The Carmona-based squad drew 51 points from Manfred Guangko while Joseph Tambunting and Theody Pascual added 46 and 45 points, respectively, for the team’s closing 142 and 581.

Last year’s winner Luisita, led by Ferdie Barbosa’s 52 points, struggled to finish fourth with 572 after a 135. Other scorers for the Tarlac-based squad were Dan Cruz and Marty Ilagan, who came up with 44 and 39 points, respectively.

Del Monte effectively sealed the championship in the third round when it pulled away by 18 points over Canlubang with an imposing 155-point output at home Saturday and Velez and company virtually played pressure-free in the final day.

“We take pride in winning this event for the first time,” said Velez. “Simply because we have been playing year-in and year-out using only players who hail from Del Monte. “We don’t recruit players from the outside.”