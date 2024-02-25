^

Sports

Gilas aims to pull off even better performance vs Chinese Taipei

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 9:20am
Gilas aims to pull off even better performance vs Chinese Taipei
Gilas Pilipinas' Kevin Quiambao (28)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Coming off a 30-point demolition of Hong Kong just a few days ago, Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to play better against Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

Gilas will be hosting Chinese Taipei at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

This, as they aim to sweep the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

In an interview after the Nationals’ 94-64 win over Hong Kong on Thursday, Kevin Quiambao said there are a lot of things to be done.

“For me, we just got to be better than what we did earlier. Coach [Tim Cone] always says that every possession counts, and we move on to the next,” Quiambao told reporters.

The reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player and champion had 15 points against Hong Kong, making seven of his 12 field goal attempts in 17 minutes.

Eleven of his 15 tries came in the fourth quarter, when the game was out of reach.

“We move on to Chinese Taipei, to Manila against Taiwan. [We need to] prepare hard for them,” the forward added.

Gilas pulled away in the third quarter against Hong Kong, turning a 41-37 halftime lead into a 71-46 cushion heading into the final quarter.

The lead grew to as much as 31 points, 92-61, with a Quiambao deuce.

On Sunday, Chinese Taipei will try to bounce back from a big loss against New Zealand, 89-69.

Compared to Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei has a taller frontline, bolstered by 6-foot-5 small forward Chia Ho Chang, 6-foot-6 center Zong Rong Hsieh, and 6-foot-7 center Cheng Lin.

Gilas will need another big game from 7-foot-3 big man Kai Sotto, who dominated Hong Kong on Thursday with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Big men Japeth Aguilar and Carl Tamayo will also be banked on by the team on Sunday.

Hotshot Cheng Liu paced Chinese Taipei against New Zealand, finishing with 20 points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee is expected to continually lead the Nationals.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA ASIA CUP

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rust and all, Justin Brownlee already made things happen for Gilas Pilipinas in its 94-64 victory over Hong Kong on the road...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas stretch run to five games

Junior Altas stretch run to five games

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
University of Perpetual Help continued its fairy tale run as it extended its unbeaten streak to five with a 100-79 rout of...
Sports
fbtw
Inoue scores ninth-round KO win over Ancajas

Inoue scores ninth-round KO win over Ancajas

By Abac Cordero | 9 hours ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee shakes off rust in winning return for Gilas vs Hong Kong

Brownlee shakes off rust in winning return for Gilas vs Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Missing about four months of basketball, Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee had “a lot of rust to brush...
Sports
fbtw
No Linsanity for Taiwan

No Linsanity for Taiwan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
Nine-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lin and brother Joseph won’t suit up for Chinese-Taipei against Gilas in the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Falcons drub Fighting Maroons

Lady Falcons drub Fighting Maroons

9 hours ago
High school champion coach JP Yude finally claimed a breakthrough win in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Scorpions get back at Dolphins

Scorpions get back at Dolphins

9 hours ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge versus Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, 62-53, and boosted...
Sports
fbtw
Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
Belen asserts leader role in Lady Bulldogs' win vs Blue Eagles

Belen asserts leader role in Lady Bulldogs' win vs Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, the National University Lady Bulldogs turned to old reliable Bella Belen to finally notch...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with