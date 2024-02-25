^

Crossovers nail 2nd win

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Crossovers nail 2nd win
Ara Galang of Chery Tiggo
MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo knew it needed to take care of business against unheralded teams to bolster its semifinal chance in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

That’s what the Crossovers have done in claiming two straight victories against newbie squads including an emphatic 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 victory over the Strong Group Athletics spikers that catapulted them to early solo lead yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“So far, hindi namin bubugbugin players, mahaba pa ang liga,” said Chery Tiggo coach Kungfu Reyes, whose charges routed Capital1 Solar Energy, 25-6, 25-15, 25-15, in last Tuesday’s opener at the PhilSports Arena.

Mylene Paat paced the team with 10 points, which she accomplished in just two sets as Reyes kept shuffling his roster.

Paat said these two triumphs should help the team prepare against a legitimate title contender in last conference’s losing finalist Choco Mucho on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

Starting its campaign with a bang was Cignal, which downed a pesky Akari, 21-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18.

Vanessa Gandler topscored with 19 points while Roselyn Doria, Ces Molina and Riri Meneses scattered 16, 16 and 13, respectively, as they foiled the Akari debuts of Grethcel Soltones and Ced Domingo.

