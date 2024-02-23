Del Monte dominates at home, hikes lead to 14 points

MANILA, Philippines – Del Monte put up an impressive performance on their home turf, assembling a 154 to seize a commanding 14-point lead over Canlubang in the second round of the PAL Seniors Interclub at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon Friday.

Romeo Jaraula fired a three-under 69 worth 57 points while Ernesto Apas backed him up with 49 points as they proved no gracious hosts for the rest of the field in the Championship Division, more than doubling their previous six-point edge behind a 151 fashioned out at Pueblo de Oro Thursday.

Billy Adag and Crispin Parilla matched 48 points, one of which counted for the team.

With a 305 aggregate, Del Monte solidified its lead over Canlubang, which pooled a 291 after a 146 behind Abe Rosal and Abe Avena, who posted 52 and 50 points, respectively.

Either 46 of Zaldy Villa and JP Reyes counted for Cangolf.

"Good that our players delivered," said playing skipper Yoyong Velez, who anchored the team’s charge at Pueblo with 52 points. "We really wanted to gain ground on (our opponents) while we are playing here."

The third round will still be played at the tight, mountain-top course in Manolo Fortich with Velez hinting at fielding in the same crew.

"We're likely stick to our (pre-tournament) plan of having the same players come out (for the third round)," added Velez.

Meanwhile, Luisita’s title-retention bid took a hit as it settled for a 145 built around the 51 of ex-pro Dan Cruz and the 49 of Ronnie Littaua for a two-day total of 289.

Manila Southwoods remained in fourth, a point behind Luisita at 288 as Jorge Gallent made his Seniors debut with 55 points, with Jun Jun Plana and Monet Garcia carding 49 points each for a 153.