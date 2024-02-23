^

Sports

Del Monte dominates at home, hikes lead to 14 points

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 23, 2024 | 10:58pm
Del Monte dominates at home, hikes lead to 14 points

MANILA, Philippines – Del Monte put up an impressive performance on their home turf, assembling a 154 to seize a commanding 14-point lead over Canlubang in the second round of the PAL Seniors Interclub at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon Friday.

Romeo Jaraula fired a three-under 69 worth 57 points while Ernesto Apas backed him up with 49 points as they proved no gracious hosts for the rest of the field in the Championship Division, more than doubling their previous six-point edge behind a 151 fashioned out at Pueblo de Oro Thursday.

Billy Adag and Crispin Parilla matched 48 points, one of which counted for the team.

With a 305 aggregate, Del Monte solidified its lead over Canlubang, which pooled a 291 after a 146 behind Abe Rosal and Abe Avena, who posted 52 and 50 points, respectively.

Either 46 of Zaldy Villa and JP Reyes counted for Cangolf.

"Good that our players delivered," said playing skipper Yoyong Velez, who anchored the team’s charge at Pueblo with 52 points. "We really wanted to gain ground on (our opponents) while we are playing here."

The third round will still be played at the tight, mountain-top course in Manolo Fortich with Velez hinting at fielding in the same crew.

"We're likely stick to our (pre-tournament) plan of having the same players come out (for the third round)," added Velez.

Meanwhile, Luisita’s title-retention bid took a hit as it settled for a 145 built around the 51 of ex-pro Dan Cruz and the 49 of Ronnie Littaua for a two-day total of 289.

Manila Southwoods remained in fourth, a point behind Luisita at 288 as Jorge Gallent made his Seniors debut with 55 points, with Jun Jun Plana and Monet Garcia carding 49 points each for a 153.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PAL INTERCLUB

PAL INTERCLUB SENIOR GOLF TOURNAMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

1 day ago
The Say Chiz Smileys had the last laugh after surviving a close one against the Smart Sports Scribes while the Capital1 Solar...
Sports
fbtw
Apolinario recovers from knockdown to stop Thai foe

Apolinario recovers from knockdown to stop Thai foe

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Former IBO flyweight champion Dave Apolinario recorded a spectacular come-from-behind, fourth-round knockout win over Tanes...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo tests Strong Group Athletics; Creamline, Cignal see action

Chery Tiggo tests Strong Group Athletics; Creamline, Cignal see action

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Chery Tiggo guns for the solo lead as it tackles Strong Group Athletics even as defending champion Creamline and title contender...
Sports
fbtw
UE's Dongallo happy to be able to give UST a run for their money

UE's Dongallo happy to be able to give UST a run for their money

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Despite losing to the UST Golden Tigresses, UE Lady Red Warrior rookie Casiey Dongallo is sticking to the positives.
Sports
fbtw
Saso, Pagdanganan power way back into contention

Saso, Pagdanganan power way back into contention

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan pounded the long holes of the Siam Country Club’s Old course with their remarkable...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bianca makes move

Bianca makes move

12 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines turned in a four-under 68 to leap 18 places to joint 24th in the second round of...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas stretch run to five games

Junior Altas stretch run to five games

By Joey Villar | 12 minutes ago
University of Perpetual Help continued its fairy tale run as it extended its unbeaten streak to five with a 100-79 rout of...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;All-out war&rsquo;

‘All-out war’

By Bill Velasco | 12 minutes ago
EJ Obiena is faced with the greatest challenge of his life at the Paris Olympic pole vault event on Aug. 3 and 5. Since finishing...
Sports
fbtw
Painters move on from loss of Nambatac, Yap

Painters move on from loss of Nambatac, Yap

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Despite the departure of Rey Nambatac and James Yap, a number of Rain or Shine players could fill in the void left by the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with