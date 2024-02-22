^

Olivarez on track for quarters bonus after win over UB in UCAL cagefest

Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 5:21pm
Olivarez on track for quarters bonus after win over UB in UCAL cagefest
PCU’s Alpha Bah is fouled as he drives for a basket.
Games Saturday
(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – MCU vs DC
2 p.m. – GMC vs PWU
4 p.m. – PCU-D vs OC

MANILA, Philippines – Olivarez College repeated over University of Batangas, 74-71, and stayed in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinal round of the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 on Thursday, February 22, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After a slow start, the Olivarez Sea Lions, starring Dan Earel Arches, John Umali and Hakim Albasse, dominated the Brahmans in the last two quarters to complete their impressive come-from-behind win and hike their record to 6-3.

The Sea Lions, however, must sweep their last two games against league-leading Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (8-1) and defending champion Centro Escolar University (6-2) for them to finish in the top two.

The top two finishers in Team A (first to fourth placers) after the round will secure a twice-to-beat armor in the knockout quarterfinal phase.

Arches was again at his element, burying four triples on the way to a game-high 20 points on top of three assists and a rebound, Umali added 14 while Albasse and Mark Gallano added 13 points apiece.

The Brahmans fell to 5-5 – their bid for a bonus also fell apart.

In the other game, Alpha Bah was a rebound shy from completing another double-double performance but this did not prevent Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas from repeating over Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City, 84-78.

The foreign student-athlete once again imposed his will inside to lead the Pirates with 23 points and 9 boards – nearly duplicating his 25-point and 12-board showing in the team’s thrilling 104-101 overtime win in the first phase of the elims last February 8.

The win improved the Pirates’ record to 4-5, assuring themselves of a slot in the quarterfinals as they tied the Manila Central University Supremos for sixth to seventh places.

Bah got ample support from Kurt Lee Laput, who chipped in 14 points – most coming in the first quarter where they took a 261-7 lead.

MCY, which got a pair of 14 points from Joshua Jamias and Kurt Lactaotao, fell to 3-7 to remain at eighth place.

Only one team will be left out in the quarterfinal round in the  nine-team league, and newcomer Philippine Women’s University appears to be the strongest candidate having dropped its first nine games.

