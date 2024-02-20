^

Seniors brace for stern Interclub test

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 5:52pm
MANILA, Philippines – With dry fairways conditions promising added roll and yardage, participants gear up for a shootout and at the same time a formidable test when the 75th PAL Seniors Interclub golf team championship is fired off Thursday, February 22, in Cagayan de Oro.

The greens at Pueblo de Oro are known for their unpredictability, particularly with the wind expected to come into play throughout the four-day competition, ensuring a scramble for top honors in the annual event ushering in the centerpiece PAL Regular Interclub next week.

Defending champion Luisita braces for a tough challenge against Canlubang and Manila Southwoods, with Del Monte aiming to pull off a big surprise.

Groundskeepers at Pueblo have diligently rehabilitated the greens in time for the event, which will be also take play at the challenging Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.

While the power hitters may enjoy wider fairways at Pueblo, navigating the tight, tree-lined Del Monte course will pose a greater challenge.

Julius Bautista, one of Del Monte’s top amateurs who will see action next week, advises players to handle the hard greens by hitting it short and allowing the ball to roll into play.

Meanwhile, Jing Tuason, Ferdie Barboza and Marvin Caparros will lead Luisita’s title-retention drive with support expected to come from Rodel Mangulabnan, Ronnie Littaua, Chino Raymundo, Marty Ilagan and Dan Cruz.

But Canlubang and Manila Southwoods have also firmed up their rosters with the former to rely on Abe Rosal, Damasus Wong, Zaldy Villa, Abe Avena, Rolly Viray, Pem Rosal, John Paul Reyes, and Jess Hernandez, and the latter to be spearheaded by Jorge Gallent, Junjun Plana, Thirdy Escano, Joseph Tambunting, Theody Pascual and Mandred Guangko, alongside Monet Garcia and Michael Cheon.

