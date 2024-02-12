^

Wong stresses Flying Titans 'motivated' to win first-ever PVL crown

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 12, 2024 | 3:47pm
Wong stresses Flying Titans 'motivated' to win first-ever PVL crown
Deanna Wong of Choco Mucho
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Undeterred by their heartbreaking finals defeat to sister team Creamline, Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong vowed they would come in with more resolve as the Flying Titans chase a breakthrough Premier Volleyball League title.

“We’re really motivated,” said Wong during the media day organized by Cignal at its main office in Mandaluyong City over the weekend.

Wong, one of the most popular volleyball personalities in the country today, was a vital cog in fueling Choco Mucho’s dream run in last December’s PVL All-Filipino Conference where it made a breakthrough finals appearance.

They eventually lost to the much-experienced Cool Smashers in a heartbreaking two-game sweep.

But for Wong, she considered it a start of something bigger for the young but blossoming, Dante Alinsunurin-mentored franchise.

The enigmatic lass from Cebu thought it would all start from hard work.

“We’re going to keep on training and improving so that next season, our goals are even higher,” she said.

The Flying Titans made some changes though as they tapped Royse Tubino, Mean Mendrez, Mars Alba and Bia General to fill in the massive void left by Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revill, who went to Creamline, and Caitlin Viray, who left for Farm Fresh.

Expected to help Wong carry most of the load are reigning MVP Sisi Rondina, Maddie Madayag, Isa Molde, Cherry Nunag, Kat Tolentino and Thang Ponce.

The league opens on February 20 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

CHOCO MUCHO

DEANNA WONG

FLYING TITANS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
