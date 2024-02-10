^

Sports

Brownlee raring to get back on the court for Gilas, Ginebra

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 10, 2024 | 12:37pm
Brownlee raring to get back on the court for Gilas, Ginebra
The Philippines' player Justin Brownlee (left) is challenged by Jordan's John Bohannon during the men's gold medal basketball game between Jordan and Philippines in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on October 6, 2023.
William West / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- For Justin Brownlee, being able to put on the Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra jerseys could not come sooner.

Perhaps one of the most beloved players in Philippine basketball history, Brownlee, who led Gilas to the gold medal in Asian Games last year, said he could not wait to be on the court again with his teammates.

He was lauded at halftime of Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals between the San Miguel Beermen and the Magnolia Hotshots.

Speaking to reporters after being recognized, Brownlee said he is excited to share the court with his Gilas teammates anew.

“Yeah, we went through a lot in the past year. All the way from the first window, I joined the team, and just even before that, being around the team, seeing the team play in the real games, just everything. It’s been a blessing,” he told reporters.

“I just can’t wait to be part of that again and hopefully, we can create some more special moments,” he added.

The naturalized player spearheads the 12-man pool assembled by Gilas head coach Tim Cone for the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers slated this month.

After leading Gilas to the promised land, Brownlee was flagged by the International Testing Agency (ITA) after his urine sample was found to have tested positive for carboxy-THC.

He was suspended for three months, which was lifted on Friday.

He was deemed eligible to play for Gilas Pilipinas for the qualifiers.

Brownlee called the past three months “very difficult,” because aside from the suspension, he also had to heal from an injury.

“Mentally, it was very tough… Very stressful for sure. A lot of days and nights thinking about it, feeling sorry for myself, but at the end of the day, it’s something if you get knocked down or get set back, you just have to try and stay positive and move forward,” he said.

“And physically, I just tried to stay in the best shape I can. Not every day, but most days working out. My ankle is feeling a whole lot better from those four months ago, so that’s going well,” he added.

The import said he is about two weeks away from peak physical condition, exactly in time for the qualifiers.

“Right now, I feel good. I feel rested. I feel healthy and I feel good.”

Now moving forward, Brownlee voiced readiness to play for Ginebra in the next import-laden conference, as he also gave Ginebra import Tony Bishop his flowers.

“I really can’t wait for that moment. I’ve gotten older, I’m older now, I’m not a young guy. Every opportunity to get to play, especially for me playing for Ginebra, I’m at the age where you never know,” he said.

“Things could happen, father time could happen. So, every opportunity I get, I will just continue to cherish it and just try to make the best out of it and I can’t wait to put on that Ginebra jersey again and just, not only represent Ginebra but it’s like you represent the Philippines playing for Ginebra so it’s gonna be a great day when it comes,” he added.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE
