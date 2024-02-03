^

Sports

Baclaan leaves NU for La Salle

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 8:30pm
Baclaan leaves NU for La Salle
Kean Baclaan (2) is heading to La Salle and join the Green Archers.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- There's a new Green Archer in town.

Kean Baclaan is going to Taft and join La Salle, the guard confirmed to Philstar.com.

Baclaan, on X (formerly Twitter,) also posted La Salle’s battle cry, “Animo,” with a green heart emoji.

The former La Salle Zobel stalwart, who was a vital cog for the NU Bulldogs in the recently concluded UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, will be eligible to play for the reigning UAAP champions in Season 88.

By then, he is expected to team up with newly transferred Jacob Cortez, forming a potent backcourt.

In Season 86, the crafty guard averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.

He helped NU reach the Final Four, with the Bulldogs sporting 10-4 elimination round slate, as the team’s second-leading scorer.

This is the second time Baclaan transferred schools.

He earlier committed to UST, but decommitted and went to the Bulldogs’ cage.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P17.8 billion impact from FIBA World Cup

P17.8 billion impact from FIBA World Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
The numbers generated by the Philippines’ hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup are staggering and in his remarks during...
Sports
fbtw
Standhardinger, Perez neck and neck in BPC race

Standhardinger, Perez neck and neck in BPC race

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Ginebra workhorse Christian Standhardinger and San Miguel Beer star CJ Perez run neck and neck in the Best Player of the Conference...
Sports
fbtw
UCAL: Cabilla hits game-winning 3 as Guang Ming stuns Diliman

UCAL: Cabilla hits game-winning 3 as Guang Ming stuns Diliman

2 days ago
Jerover Cabilla buried a triple with 1.4 seconds as Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City pulled off a dramatic 86-85 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen brace for tough PBA finals series vs Hotshots

Beermen brace for tough PBA finals series vs Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Despite winning nine straight games, San Miguel Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent thinks they will have a hard time against...
Sports
fbtw
Williamson lifts Pelicans over Spurs, Magic shock Timberwolves

Williamson lifts Pelicans over Spurs, Magic shock Timberwolves

9 hours ago
Zion Williamson drove for the game-winning layup in the waning seconds Friday (Saturday, Manila time,) lifting the New Orleans...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Third stringers kept Hotshots afloat in Game 1 loss vs Beermen, says Victolero

Third stringers kept Hotshots afloat in Game 1 loss vs Beermen, says Victolero

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero lauded the Hotshots’ third-stringers, which not only took the team closer against...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee available anew for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

Brownlee available anew for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Justin Noypi back.
Sports
fbtw
Fury's 'freak cut' postpones heavyweight title bout with Usyk

Fury's 'freak cut' postpones heavyweight title bout with Usyk

10 hours ago
Tyson Fury has been forced to postpone his unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk after the British heavyweight suffered a...
Sports
fbtw
Burgos-Quiambao triathlon showdown looms in 5150 CamSur

Burgos-Quiambao triathlon showdown looms in 5150 CamSur

11 hours ago
The homecoming of the triathlon to Camarines Sur promises a thrilling showdown as two of the country’s top Olympic distance...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with