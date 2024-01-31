^

Eala dominates Kazakh foe in W50 Indore tennis tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 4:48pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala was on fire in the W50 Indore's round of 32 in India after dismantling Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kumlambayeva, 6-3, 6-4, Wednesday.

It was a masterful display for Eala, who dominated the service game.

She won 39 service points compared to 31 for her opponent.

With the win, Eala advanced to the next round.

Days after bowing out in the quarterfinals of the singles’ competition in W50 Pune also in India, Eala will try to find her way to the later rounds of the tournament.

The 18-year-old tennister will be facing 30-year-old Ekaterina Yashina in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Eala on January 29 rose to a career-best No. 184 in the Women’s Tennis Association singles rankings —  three spots higher than her previous rating.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
