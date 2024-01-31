Cosca, Mercado banner talented pack in Fr. Suarez netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Darwin Cosca Jr. and Chloe Mercado brace for spirited battle against a field of talented emerging stars as the Fr. Fernando Suarez M-Cup National Juniors Tennis Championships kicks off Thursday, February 1, in Biñan, Laguna.

Presented by Rep. Len-Len Alonte-Naguiat and Dunlop, the Group 2 tournament features over 250 entries vying for top honors and ranking points, utilizing three courts at the South City Recreational Tennis Center, the Southville and the Filinvest courts.

Costa and Mercado gain the top seedings in the premier 18-and-under division with the boys’ roster also drawing such talents as Ariel Cabaral, siblings Frank and France Dilao, Al Tristan Licayan, Gerard Manigque, Lervin Cunanan and Nathan Andal.

On the girls’ side, Mercado, looking for redemption after a recent finals defeat to Mica Emana in last week’s Valle Verde meet, leads the charge, alongside Sandra Bautista, Ronielle Oliveros and Erynne Ong, in the event dedicated to the late healing priest, who was a tennis enthusiast and supporter.

Nearly all of the nine age-group categories, including 16-, 14-, 12-and-U and 10-unisex, have drawn full-packed rosters of 32 players, highlighting the enthusiastic response of young players from the host city and nearby towns and provinces.

The event, supported by Slazenger and which also features the boys' and girls' doubles competition, falls under the Palawan Pawnshop junior program, led by president/CEO Bobby Castro, offering Philta ranking points.

Event organizer Bobby Mangunay emphasized the support from the new sets of officers of Philta (Philippine Tennis Association), headed by president and Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez. This support encompasses various tournaments nationwide, such as the recently-concluded Kasadyahan Festival in Iloilo and the Valle Verde Country Club championships.

Philta ranking also plays a crucial role in seeding players, incorporating the Universal Tennis Ranking online platform and the PPS-PEPP NTC. Players receive 3 points from PHILTA, the UTR and the PPS-PEPP NTC upon entry.

Meanwhile, action shifts to Davao del Norte for the two-leg Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup on February 8-12 and February 15-19 at the DavNor Sports Complex to be followed by the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas Cup on February 22-26 at the Digos City Tennis Club.

The Gov. Yvonne Cagas Cup, on the other hand, will be held on February 29-March 4 at the Bansalan Tennis Club, while the Kidapawan City NTC is scheduled on March 7-11 at the Kidapawan City Tennis Club.

All tournaments are classified as Group 2 events. For details and list-up, contact Mangunay at 0915-4046464.