Ginebra’s Bishop confident of turning things around vs Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 3:10pm
Tony Bishop (21)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Despite Barangay Ginebra facing a 0-2 deficit, Gin Kings import Tony Bishop said he still likes the team's chances of getting into the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Ginebra is on the brink of being eliminated after losing Game 2 of their semis series against San Miguel, 106-96, Friday night.

Seemingly true to their "Never Say Die" spirit, Bishop said the team will try and come back from the daunting situation.

"Yes [I still like our chances], until it's over with. Until the fat lady sings, like we say," the import told reporters after the game.

Bishop had an impressive outing of 25 points, nine rebounds and an assist, but it was not enough to tow the Gin Kings to the victory.

"We're going to keep going hard. They're up two. We have to win next game and take it one game at a time," he added.

Bishop added that the team is not getting blown out, which is a good sign because they are "there, every game."

In Game 1, late lapses caused the Gin Kings to crumble and suffer a 92-90 defeat.

"We have to make sure that we come out strong, come out hard, and win the game. We’re there every game. We’re not getting blown out," Bishop said.

"We’re right there. It is just a couple of mistakes that we got to tweak, we got to fix, so we can win next game."

Bishop, however, acknowledged the Beermen's inside-outside threat, underscoring the need to consistently play offense and defense.

"They have everything. They have shooters outside, they got big presence inside. They got June Mar [Fajardo.] They got guys who can give you 20 any given night, three or four threes in a row every night," he said.

"We just have to fix some stuff on our defense. On offense, we got to make sure that we’re continuing to score the ball, continue to find guys open at their spots."

Ginebra will try to stay alive Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

TONY BISHOP
