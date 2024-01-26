Eala, partner best Japanese foes to enter W50 Pune finals

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala and her partner, Latvia's Darja Semenistaja, are heading into the finals of the W50 Pune women's doubles tourney after dominating the Japanese duo of Saki Imamura and Naho Sato, 7-6(5), 6-3 Friday.

Eala and Semenistaja, the fourth-seeded pair of the tournament, had to work and dig deep to secure the first set.

The pair then breezed through in the second set as they barged into the final round.

The Filipino-Latvian pair won 38 service points compared to 36 for Imamura and Sato.

The Japanese duo, however, won 33 receiving points against 31 for Eala and Semenistaja.

Imamura and Sato also committed two double faults but had a service ace.

Waiting for the winning pair is the top-seeded team of Great Britain's Naiktha Bains and Hungary Fanny Stollar.

Bains and Stollar won over India's Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina, 7-5, 6(3)-7, 10-1 in the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, Eala was defeated by Semenistaja in the women's singles quarterfinals.

The final round will be on Saturday.