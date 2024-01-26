^

Sports

Eala, partner best Japanese foes to enter W50 Pune finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 8:32pm
Eala, partner best Japanese foes to enter W50 Pune finals
Alex Eala
POC-PSC pool photo

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala and her partner, Latvia's Darja Semenistaja, are heading into the finals of the W50 Pune women's doubles tourney after dominating the Japanese duo of Saki Imamura and Naho Sato, 7-6(5), 6-3 Friday.

Eala and Semenistaja, the fourth-seeded pair of the tournament, had to work and dig deep to secure the first set.

The pair then breezed through in the second set as they barged into the final round.

The Filipino-Latvian pair won 38 service points compared to 36 for Imamura and Sato.

The Japanese duo, however, won 33 receiving points against 31 for Eala and Semenistaja.

Imamura and Sato also committed two double faults but had a service ace.

Waiting for the winning pair is the top-seeded team of Great Britain's Naiktha Bains and Hungary Fanny Stollar.

Bains and Stollar won over India's Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina, 7-5, 6(3)-7, 10-1 in the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, Eala was defeated by Semenistaja in the women's singles quarterfinals.

The final round will be on Saturday.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Djokovic locks up No. 1 spot ahead of Australian Open final shootout

Djokovic locks up No. 1 spot ahead of Australian Open final shootout

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic meets Jannik Sinner for a place in the Australian Open final on Friday, boosted by the knowledge he cannot...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka storms past Gauff into Australian Open final

Sabalenka storms past Gauff into Australian Open final

1 day ago
Formidable World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka blasted past Coco Gauff into the Australian Open final on Thursday to keep her title...
Sports
fbtw
Eala enters quarters in W50 Pune netfest

Eala enters quarters in W50 Pune netfest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is heading into the quarterfinals of the W50 Pune tennis tournament in India after beating home bet Zeel Desai,...
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

2 days ago
Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz to set up a potential Australian Open semifinal...
Sports
fbtw

Valle Verde netfest unwraps

1 day ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beermen on verge of ousting Kings with Game 2 win

Beermen on verge of ousting Kings with Game 2 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen moved to within a game away from the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after pulling away late against...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid in Australian Open

Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid in Australian Open

5 hours ago
Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title on Friday, snapping the Serb's astonishing 33-match...
Sports
fbtw
11th Asian Age Group swim meet gets green light

11th Asian Age Group swim meet gets green light

5 hours ago
The Philippines is right on track in task to host the 11th Asian Age Group Championships, which kicks off on February 24...
Sports
fbtw
Lascuna flashes vintage form, edges Tabuena to rule TCC Invitational

Lascuna flashes vintage form, edges Tabuena to rule TCC Invitational

5 hours ago
In a striking display of enduring skill and resilience, ageless Tony Lascuña has once again proved that, like fine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with