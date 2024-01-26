^

Sports

Eala loses to Latvian foe, exits W50 Pune singles tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 2:58pm
Eala loses to Latvian foe, exits W50 Pune singles tilt
Alex Eala during her semifinals match in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
PSC / POC pool photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala bowed out of the W50 Pune singles' quarterfinals after absorbing a 7-6(6), 6-0 rout at the hands of Latvia's Darja Semenistaja on Friday.

Eala fought hard in the first set as the two tennisters were caught in a 2-2 deadlock early on.

Semenistaja won the ninth game to move to set point, 5-4.

However, the Filipina tied the first set at 5 and subsequently, at 6.

The top-seeded Semenistaja then asserted her mastery and took the first set, 8-6.

The gutting first set defeat seemingly took the air out of Eala, as she dropped all six games in the second set.

When Semenistaja took a 2-0 lead, Eala was about to win the third game, 40-15.

However, the Latvian came back and grabbed the third game.

Semenistaja won 40 service points compared to 36 for Eala. She also won 42 receiving points, compared to Eala's 28.

The Latvian tennister will be facing Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, who defeated Anouk Koevermans, 6-2, 6-4 also on Friday.

Eala and Semenistaja will be facing the Japanese duo of Saki Imamura and Naho Sato in doubles' play also on Friday.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sabalenka storms past Gauff into Australian Open final

Sabalenka storms past Gauff into Australian Open final

21 hours ago
Formidable World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka blasted past Coco Gauff into the Australian Open final on Thursday to keep her title...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic locks up No. 1 spot ahead of Australian Open final shootout

Djokovic locks up No. 1 spot ahead of Australian Open final shootout

23 hours ago
Novak Djokovic meets Jannik Sinner for a place in the Australian Open final on Friday, boosted by the knowledge he cannot...
Sports
fbtw
Eala enters quarters in W50 Pune netfest

Eala enters quarters in W50 Pune netfest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala is heading into the quarterfinals of the W50 Pune tennis tournament in India after beating home bet Zeel Desai,...
Sports
fbtw

Valle Verde netfest unwraps

1 day ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

2 days ago
Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz to set up a potential Australian Open semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LeBron sets record with 20th career NBA All-Star Game spot

LeBron sets record with 20th career NBA All-Star Game spot

6 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was voted into the NBA All-Star Game for a record 20th time on Thursday (Friday,...
Sports
fbtw

Manila to host squash SEA Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The eighth SEA Cup Squash Championships will be held at the National Squash Center, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, in June with 11 gold medals at stake in men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed team, men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 a volley force in 3 years

Capital1 a volley force in 3 years

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
When battle-scarred, championship-decorated coach Roger Gorayeb sat down and talked to the passionate sister tandem executives...
Sports
fbtw
CEU, PCU-Dasmari&ntilde;as go 2-0

CEU, PCU-Dasmariñas go 2-0

16 hours ago
Defending champion Centro Escolar University stamped its class over neophyte Philippine Women’s University, 74-45, to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with