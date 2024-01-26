Eala loses to Latvian foe, exits W50 Pune singles tilt

Alex Eala during her semifinals match in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala bowed out of the W50 Pune singles' quarterfinals after absorbing a 7-6(6), 6-0 rout at the hands of Latvia's Darja Semenistaja on Friday.

Eala fought hard in the first set as the two tennisters were caught in a 2-2 deadlock early on.

Semenistaja won the ninth game to move to set point, 5-4.

However, the Filipina tied the first set at 5 and subsequently, at 6.

The top-seeded Semenistaja then asserted her mastery and took the first set, 8-6.

The gutting first set defeat seemingly took the air out of Eala, as she dropped all six games in the second set.

When Semenistaja took a 2-0 lead, Eala was about to win the third game, 40-15.

However, the Latvian came back and grabbed the third game.

Semenistaja won 40 service points compared to 36 for Eala. She also won 42 receiving points, compared to Eala's 28.

The Latvian tennister will be facing Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, who defeated Anouk Koevermans, 6-2, 6-4 also on Friday.

Eala and Semenistaja will be facing the Japanese duo of Saki Imamura and Naho Sato in doubles' play also on Friday.