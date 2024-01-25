Dwight Howard jokes about playing for Gilas

MANILA, Philippines – Superman for Gilas Pilipinas?

After Team USA announced its 41-player pool for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Dwight Howard had a somewhat humorous response.

Howard was not part of the pool led by LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

The 41 players selected to the 2024 Men's National Team Player Pool have deep USA Basketball ties.



????13 Olympians

???? 22 World Cup participants

???? 24 Senior National Team gold medals

???? 18 Junior National Team gold medals



See below for more on the Player Pool's experience ?? pic.twitter.com/gFE8uPjcEn — USA Basketball Communications (@USABcomms) January 23, 2024

The center, who is currently playing for the Philippine team Strong Group Athletics in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship, seemingly hinted his desire to play for Gilas.

"Guess I'm playing for the Philippines," Howard posted on X (Formerly Twitter) with a Philippine flag.

Guess I’m playing for the Philippines ???????? https://t.co/CemU99YWP5 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 24, 2024

In an Instagram post, Howard posted photos of him as part of the Team USA that competed in the 2008 Olympics.

"A fan said, 'Did they spell Dwight (sic) name wrong,'" the 6-foot-10 center said, with a screenshot of the player pool.

The player pool had Derrick White's name, listed as "D. White," encircled.

"It's okay. I'll play with my Pinoy people," he added.

The multiple-time NBA All-Star and one-time NBA champion has played for Team USA numerous times in the past.

Howard and SGA is currently undefeated in five games in the Dubai tournament.