Team Secret vows to overcome pressure in Predator League KO phase

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 13, 2024 | 12:35pm
Team Secret

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite finishing on top of Group D play in the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, Team Secret admitted there is pressure in the Valorant tourney ahead of the knockout stage this weekend.

Team Secret, a Filipino Valorant team, will go head-to-head against Team Flash in the semifinals Saturday.

Despite going 3-0 in the group phase, Team Secret's Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco said there is pressure for them to perform well in the final stages of the tournament.

"In a way, since we are just a few of the franchise teams here, there is the pressure. We feel there is pressure," Jessievash told reporters in Filipino.

The captain of Team Secret, however, bared that they are ready and equipped to play in such an environment, and with high stakes.

"There is the pressure, but we're always prepared in an event like this," he added.

In the group stage of Valorant, Team Secret ended with a 3-0 slate.

They finished on top of Group D, ahead of No Salary Peek, Ender Dragon and Todak.

Vietnam's Team Flash, on the other hand, ended Group B play with an identical 3-0 record.

They finished ahead of ARF Team, Oblivion Force and RNKKO Esports.

In the other bracket, Japan's FAV Gaming and Indonesia's BOOM Esports will be battling it out in the semifinals.

The grand finals is set on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Acer Philippines general manager Sue Ong-Lim voiced excitement with the upcoming grand finals.

"It is anybody's game. It will really be an intense battle, that we will see in the coming games," Ong-Lim said.

ESPORTS

TEAM SECRET
