^

Sports

PBA okays 3-team deal sending NorthPort's Bolick to NLEX

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 11:55am
PBA okays 3-team deal sending NorthPort's Bolick to NLEX
Robert Bolick (8) is now with the NLEX Road Warriors.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has given the thumbs up to the three-team trade that would bring Robert Bolick to NLEX and sending Don Trollano to San Miguel.

Bolick and guard Kent Salado were dealt by the NorthPort Batang Pier to NLEX in exchange for Ben Adamos, Kris Rosales, Don Trollano and the team’s second round pick for PBA Season 49.

The Beermen then flipped Allyn Bulanadi, Jeepy Faundo and their PBA Season 51 second round pick for Trollano.

Bolick went to Japan earlier in the year after his contract with NorthPort was not renewed.

He last played for the Fukushima Firebonds in the Japan B.League, but asked to be released. 

The guard will fill the void left by floor general Kevin Alas, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

NLEX is currently holding a 2-5 win-loss slate in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The depleted Beermen then added the spitfire Trollano.

With the team missing Terrence Romeo, Vic Manuel, Kyt Jimenez, Jeron Teng and reigning MVP June Mar Fajardo, Trollano is expected to carry a significant offensive load for the Beermen.

San Miguel’s roster just got deeper, as they are still spearheaded by import Ivan Aska, Jericho Cruz, CJ Perez, Mario Lassiter and Chris Ross.

The Beermen are holding a 3-3 slate, while the Batang Pier tote a 5-3 card.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lofton debuts with 54 pts

Lofton debuts with 54 pts

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Right before Zach Lofton hit the court for his PBA debut, Meralco’s injured import, Su Braimoh, gave his replacement...
Sports
fbtw
Japan celebrates Ohtani&rsquo;s record $700 million deal

Japan celebrates Ohtani’s record $700 million deal

14 hours ago
Pride and incredulity gripped Japan Sunday after baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani signed a record-shattering $700 million...
Sports
fbtw
Lions see red, send series to Game 3

Lions see red, send series to Game 3

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Jacob Cortez whipped up a fourth-quarter storm as he carried San Beda to a 71-65 victory over Mapua before a roaring crowd...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis reigns as Rookie-MVP

Escamis reigns as Rookie-MVP

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Mapua’s Clint Escamis was hoping to go home with a fifth trophy after snaring four earlier including the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Kaya FC-Iloilo regains Copa Alcantara

Kaya FC-Iloilo regains Copa Alcantara

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
League champs Kaya FC-Iloilo annexed the Copa Paulino Alcantara after beating Davao Aguilas-UMAK on penalties, 4-3, after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Southwoods wins Fil title; Eastridge takes Am crown

Southwoods wins Fil title; Eastridge takes Am crown

14 hours ago
Manila Southwoods-1, with all guns blazing, collected a record ninth straight win in the Fil Championship division at the...
Sports
fbtw

No farewell for Folayang

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
Eduard Folayang and his teammates are hard at work, polishing their craft, overcoming, sharpening their skills for the next battle.
Sports
fbtw
Rich medal harvest in KL fencing for UE bets

Rich medal harvest in KL fencing for UE bets

14 hours ago
University of the East high school fencers Nina Canlas and James Lim dominated their respective categories even as Red Warriors...
Sports
fbtw
Haney batters Prograis, wrests WBC world crown

Haney batters Prograis, wrests WBC world crown

14 hours ago
Devin Haney wrested the WBC super-lightweight world title from Regis Prograis on Saturday, knocking his opponent down once...
Sports
fbtw
LSU quarterback Daniels bags Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Daniels bags Heisman Trophy

14 hours ago
Louisiana State University quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday as 2023’s most outstanding...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with