PBA okays 3-team deal sending NorthPort's Bolick to NLEX

Robert Bolick (8) is now with the NLEX Road Warriors.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has given the thumbs up to the three-team trade that would bring Robert Bolick to NLEX and sending Don Trollano to San Miguel.

Bolick and guard Kent Salado were dealt by the NorthPort Batang Pier to NLEX in exchange for Ben Adamos, Kris Rosales, Don Trollano and the team’s second round pick for PBA Season 49.

The Beermen then flipped Allyn Bulanadi, Jeepy Faundo and their PBA Season 51 second round pick for Trollano.

Bolick went to Japan earlier in the year after his contract with NorthPort was not renewed.

He last played for the Fukushima Firebonds in the Japan B.League, but asked to be released.

The guard will fill the void left by floor general Kevin Alas, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

NLEX is currently holding a 2-5 win-loss slate in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The depleted Beermen then added the spitfire Trollano.

With the team missing Terrence Romeo, Vic Manuel, Kyt Jimenez, Jeron Teng and reigning MVP June Mar Fajardo, Trollano is expected to carry a significant offensive load for the Beermen.

San Miguel’s roster just got deeper, as they are still spearheaded by import Ivan Aska, Jericho Cruz, CJ Perez, Mario Lassiter and Chris Ross.

The Beermen are holding a 3-3 slate, while the Batang Pier tote a 5-3 card.