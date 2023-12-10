Magsayo makes rousing super feather debut, knocks out foe in 3rd round

MANILA, Philippines -- "Magnifico" indeed.

Mark Magsayo's debut in the super featherweight division is successful, as the Filipino knocked the lights out of Mexican Isaac Avelar in the third round if their fight in Long Beach, California Sunday morning (Manila time).

After losing his past two bouts at featherweight (126 pounds), Magsayo dominated in his 130-pound debut.

With Magsayo showing relentlessness the whole bout, he ended the match at the 1:13 mark of the third round.

As Avelar tried to get away from Magsayo, the Filipino unleashed a left hook that landed cleanly on the Mexican's chin.

It was enough for Avelar to drop stiff on the canvas as the referee called off the match.

Afterwards, Magsayo said that he is "praying for the safety of Avelar."

"In the end, we are boxers and outside the ring we are brothers. We are fighing for our families and our countries," Magsayo posted on X.

"I hope Isaac is okay."

Magsayo is now holding a 25-2 win-loss record, including 16 knockouts. Avelar is now 17-7 through 24 fights.