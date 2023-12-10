^

Sports

Magsayo makes rousing super feather debut, knocks out foe in 3rd round

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 11:51am
Magsayo makes rousing super feather debut, knocks out foe in 3rd round
Mark Magsayo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- "Magnifico" indeed.

Mark Magsayo's debut in the super featherweight division is successful, as the Filipino knocked the lights out of Mexican Isaac Avelar in the third round if their fight in Long Beach, California Sunday morning (Manila time).

After losing his past two bouts at featherweight (126 pounds), Magsayo dominated in his 130-pound debut.

With Magsayo showing relentlessness the whole bout, he ended the match at the 1:13 mark of the third round.

As Avelar tried to get away from Magsayo, the Filipino unleashed a left hook that landed cleanly on the Mexican's chin.

It was enough for Avelar to drop stiff on the canvas as the referee called off the match.

Afterwards, Magsayo said that he is "praying for the safety of Avelar."

"In the end, we are boxers and outside the ring we are brothers. We are fighing for our families and our countries," Magsayo posted on X.

"I hope Isaac is okay."

Magsayo is now holding a 25-2 win-loss record, including 16 knockouts. Avelar is now 17-7 through 24 fights.

 

vuukle comment

BOXING

MARK MAGSAYO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Being a “La Sallian” is more than just coaching a La Salle squad in any sport. For Topex Robinson, being a Green...
Sports
fbtw
Archers hang hat on humility

Archers hang hat on humility

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
De La Salle University men’s basketball head coach Topex Robinson never wavered in reminding his players to be humble...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen ready for task sans JMF? &nbsp;

Beermen ready for task sans JMF?  

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
While June Mar Fajardo is out with a left hand injury, the task of holding down the fort for San Miguel Beer falls squarely...
Sports
fbtw
Fueled by ex-UST teammates' success, La Salle's Nonoy finally gets taste of triumph

Fueled by ex-UST teammates' success, La Salle's Nonoy finally gets taste of triumph

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Before UAAP Season 86, several key players of the disbanded UST Growling Tigers team of UAAP Season 82 had already found success...
Sports
fbtw

Adjustments highlight Topex’ mastery

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
La Salle coach Topex Robinson will be the first to admit that the Archers couldn’t have won the UAAP men’s basketball championship without his core staff.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japanese star Ohtani confirms move to LA Dodgers

Japanese star Ohtani confirms move to LA Dodgers

4 hours ago
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani confirmed on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) he is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in a record-breaking...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals praying for title

Cardinals praying for title

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
When Mapua coach Randy Alcantara politely begged off from the customary post-game interview following his team’s 68-63...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix spoils Ginebra fun in Batangas &nbsp;

Phoenix spoils Ginebra fun in Batangas  

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Jonathan Williams banged in a 20-20 performance as Phoenix outdueled Barangay Ginebra, 82-77, to keep solo second in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho drags Cignal to Game 3 &nbsp;

Choco Mucho drags Cignal to Game 3  

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The dream Premier Volleyball League finals between sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho – the most popular clubs in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with