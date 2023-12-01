Philippine Skating Union, SM spread cheer with carols on ice

From left: Alexander Korovin and Isabella Gamez and Alexander Korovin, the first Southeast Asian and Philippine Pair to compete at the World Championships of Figure Skating with former Senator Freddie Webb

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Skating Union (PHSU) in partnership with SM Skating spread holiday cheer with Carols On Ice at SM Skating Mall of Asia.

The star-studded event raised funds to support skating in the country and foster a deeper appreciation for ice skating by creating an avenue for young athletes to contribute to the sport's growth and development.

With more than 500 spectators, the Carols On Ice is a unique experience of showcasing Philippine talent in figure skating, short track speed skating and ice hockey while dining on ice.

Performers included two-time Winter Olympian Michael Martinez, the first SEA & Philippine Pair to compete in the World Championships of Figure Skating Isabella Gamez and Alexander Korovin, 2022 National Champion and Junior Worlds figure skater Sofia Frank, GMA Sparkle Artist and 2022 National Medalist Charmaine Skye Chua, and back-to-back National Junior medalist, Cathryn Limketkai.

The event was choreographed and guested by visiting international coach & 3x Canadian National medalist, Anthony Cheng.

Photo Release (From left) Nikki Cheng, president of the Philippine Skating Union; Hans Sy, chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime with wife Carol Sy, Preciosa Frank, Courtney Camcam and Jun Camcam, CEO of Remax Realty

Distinguished guests who showed their support to the Philippine skaters were Hans T. Sy and family, chairman of the SM Group and Philippine Skating Union, Nikki Cheng, president Philippine Skating Union, Richard Bachmann, chairman Philippine Sports Commission, Olivia "Bong" Coo, commissioner Philippine Sports Commission, Steve Hontiveros, chairman Philippine Olympic Committee and Carl Sambrano, deputy secretary general Philippine Olympic Committee, among others.

“The level of support from the audiences for both our National Championships and Carols on Ice was incredible. The overwhelming attendance reflects the progress we're making in raising awareness for the sport. While we acknowledge there's more work ahead, the seeds we've planted are gradually blossoming. We thank each and every one that came to these events. Their presence means so much to us and our skaters," Cheng said.

Guests were wowed by the world-class, artistic dance numbers of various Philippine National skating athletes performing to timeless songs from the 1950s up to contemporary musical compositions of the 2020s.