PBA legend Samboy Lim feted with Lifetime Achievement Award by co-high school alumni

Avelino "Samboy" Lim is feted with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the organizing Judge Juan Luna High School Alumni Association. Receiving the award on behalf of Lim, JJLHS Class of 1979, is his family, Atty. Darlene Berberabe (third from left) and two-time Southeast Games gold medalist Jamie Lim (middle). Also present during the awarding rites are Lim's former Philippine squad teammates and fellow PBA greats Alvin Patromonio (left) and Jojo Lastimosa (second from left).

MANILA, Philippines – More than a thousand participants showed up at the Judge Juan Luna High School Grand Alumni Homecoming just recently beginning with the pioneering Class of 1968, which celebrated its Emerald Anniversary (55th) held at the school’s Delarmente Building.

It was the first time after five editions that the homecoming was held inside the institution, where awardees celebrating their milestone moments received their recognitions.

But the biggest star that was feted came from Class of 1979 and that is Avelino “Samboy” Lim.

Known as “The Skywalker”, Lim — a Hall of Famer in the Philippine Basketball Association, one of the league’s all-time best players ever, and member of the last Philippine team that won the Asian Basketball Confederation (now known as FIBA Asia Cup) played from late 1985 and ended in early 1986 — was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the organizing JJLHS Alumni Association.

On hand to receive the award was Lim’s family — two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in karate, Jamie Lim and Atty. Darlene Berberabe.

Jamie was also given recognition for her excellence in her chosen field, karate, while also upholding the legacy of his dad, who was considered to be probably the best ambassador in the game of basketball in the local circuit.

Two of Lim’s former teammates — Jojo Lastimosa and Alvin Patrimonio — were also there to witness the event.

Lastimosa and Patrimonio were teammates of Lim during the 1986 Asian Games where the country ended up with a bronze medal, but the two became the latter’s bitter rivals when they joined Purefoods in the PBA.

A champion coach/team manager of TNT, Lastimosa recalled this life-changing experience he had when Lim figured in an accident during one play at the height of the San Miguel-Purefoods encounter.

Lim fell hard, blood flowed from his eyebrow and was taken to the hospital during an elimination round game in 1989 after he got sandwiched by the defense of Lastimosa, Jerry Codinera and Nelson Asaytono and eventually lost his balance in mid-air.

Joining Lim in the list of awardees were the jubilarians who were recognized.

Aside from Class of 1968, other awardees include Class of 1973 (Golden Jubilarians, 50th), Class of 1978 (Sapphire Jubilarians, 45th), Class of 1983 (Ruby Jubilarians, 40th), Class of 1988 (Coral Jubilarians, 35th), Class of 193 (Pearl Jubilarians, 30th), Class of 1998 (Silver Jubilarians, 25th), Class of 2003 (Porcelain Jubilarians, 20th), Class of 2008 (Crystal Jubilarians, 15th), Class of 2013 (Tin Jubilarians, 10th) and Class of 2018 (Wood Jubilarians, 5th).