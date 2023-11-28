^

Sports

Winless Painters acquire new import

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 10:31am
Winless Painters acquire new import
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – The struggling Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have tapped a new import for the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup in Demetrius Treadwell.

Treadwell will replace DaJuan Summers as Rain or Shine’s foreign reinforcement. 

This as the Elasto Painters are still looking for their first win in the tournament in four games. 

Treadwell, a 6-foot-7 forward, is a journeyman in the basketball scene. 

He has played in various leagues in different countries, including Argentina, France, Lithuania, Puerto Rico, Israel and South Korea. 

So far, all but one of the Rain or Shine losses are single-digit deficits. 

They lost by five against Meralco; 10 against NorthPort, one against Phoenix Fuel; and five against Barangay Ginebra. 

In his four PBA games, Summers averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. 

While these are solid numbers, he also notched 3.5 turnovers a game and made 30 of his 78 attempts from the field, equivalent to just 38.4% field goal shooting. 

Treadwell will be tested in his first PBA assignment against the 2-1 San Miguel Beermen on Wednesday.

vuukle comment

ELASTO PAINTERS

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Five previous championship teams of the La Salle Green Archers were honored with championship rings Monday night at the La...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Creamline shoots to close in on an elimination-round sweep while Chery Tiggo aims to avert it as the two collide Tuesday in...
Sports
fbtw
Young athletes&rsquo; time to shine in Siklab Awards

Young athletes’ time to shine in Siklab Awards

12 hours ago
The future heroes of Philippine sports will be honored during the third Siklab Youth Sports Awards on Dec. 4 at the Market!...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Season 99 begins Final 4 hostilities

NCAA Season 99 begins Final 4 hostilities

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
From 10, it is now just down to four in the race for the NCAA Season 99’s holy grail — the senior men’s...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;CB&rsquo; back with a bang

‘CB’ back with a bang

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Fresh out of sickbay, Chris Banchero quickly took on the role of difference-maker for Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino-laden Team SMG ready for Valorant Game Changers world tiff

Filipino-laden Team SMG ready for Valorant Game Changers world tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Filipino Valorant Players Kelly "shirazi" Jaudian, Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco and Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez are ready to...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle great Allado rooting hard for Kevin Quiambao to win UAAP MVP

La Salle great Allado rooting hard for Kevin Quiambao to win UAAP MVP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
One of the greatest La Salle Green Archers of all time, Don Allado is hoping that another La Salle power forward will grab...
Sports
fbtw
Tagaytay hosts PhilCycling Nationals

Tagaytay hosts PhilCycling Nationals

12 hours ago
The PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 will be staged Feb. 5 to 9 with Tagaytay City as the main hub.
Sports
fbtw
Bucks hotter than suns Giannis, Damian combine for 64 points

Bucks hotter than suns Giannis, Damian combine for 64 points

12 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks erased a 26-point deficit to beat Portland 108-102 on Sunday as Phoenix and Orlando stretched their NBA...
Sports
fbtw

Bolts to pick EASL imports

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Meralco has five games left in its EASL regular season schedule and is itching to bounce back from an opening 89-61 loss to Ryukyu in Okinawa where the Bolts hobbled with single import Prince Ibeh two weeks ago...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with