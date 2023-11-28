Winless Painters acquire new import

MANILA, Philippines – The struggling Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have tapped a new import for the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup in Demetrius Treadwell.

Treadwell will replace DaJuan Summers as Rain or Shine’s foreign reinforcement.

This as the Elasto Painters are still looking for their first win in the tournament in four games.

Treadwell, a 6-foot-7 forward, is a journeyman in the basketball scene.

He has played in various leagues in different countries, including Argentina, France, Lithuania, Puerto Rico, Israel and South Korea.

So far, all but one of the Rain or Shine losses are single-digit deficits.

They lost by five against Meralco; 10 against NorthPort, one against Phoenix Fuel; and five against Barangay Ginebra.

In his four PBA games, Summers averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

While these are solid numbers, he also notched 3.5 turnovers a game and made 30 of his 78 attempts from the field, equivalent to just 38.4% field goal shooting.

Treadwell will be tested in his first PBA assignment against the 2-1 San Miguel Beermen on Wednesday.