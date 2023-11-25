Calahat keys SSC victory, bids NCAA goodbye

MANILA, Philippines — Romel Calahat capped his NCAA career with a memorable performance and helped San Sebastian rout Arellano University, 98-89, yesterday in the final elimination round play date of Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

In his final NCAA game, the 24-year-old Cagayan de Oro native gave it his all and dropped a season-high 24 points on top of 10 boards, three dimes and two steals in helping the Stags end their season with a bang and a 6-12 record, good for No. 8.

“Pangarap ko maka-Final Four itong last season ko pero kahit hindi nangyari, hindi ko pinagsisihan na nilaro ko last year ko,” said Calahat, who will graduate along with Jessie Sumoda and Alex Desoyo.

Calahat said his next goal is to make his PBA pursuit a reality.

“Undrafted po ako sa PBA pero hindi pa rin ako susuko sa pangarap ko,” said Calahat, who one of the prime candidates to win the league’s Defensive Player of the Year plum.

The Chiefs finished with a 2-16 slate.