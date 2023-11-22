In playoff vs Ateneo, Adamson's Manzano mourned loss of dad -- coach

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson's Ced Manzano had to play their UAAP Season 86 playoff game against Ateneo a day after he lost his father, according to Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela.

Racela made the revelation after their 70-48 loss to the defending champions Wednesday.

“The team is on an emotional low. Last time we talked about Cedric Manzano choosing to play despite his dad being in the hospital. Well, he lost his dad. That's something that we learned yesterday,” Racela told reporters.

“That's why we are not really looking at the results, really how the boys played. It was really that we wanted to honor the dad of Cedric. I just hope… that even if the score is not really favorable, I just hope we made his dad happy,” he added.

Manzano, in the game, saw action 19 minutes and 36 seconds -- playing time limited by foul trouble.

He finished with four points, six rebounds and two assists.

“[Manzano’s] whole family was here, watched the game today.”

Adamson forced the playoff against the Blue Eagles when they defeated the UE Red Warriors in a 63-61 thriller on Sunday.

In that game, Manzano had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The head coach, meanwhile, voiced pride to his team despite the loss.

“[I am] very, very proud of my team, of our team. So many ups and downs, really an emotional roller coaster even to the last day,” Racela said.

“I always say I'm proud of my team. I've been consistent even in the start of the season, nobody gave us a chance. Who would have imagined na after two to three months of playing, we would be playing for a slot in the final four,” he added.

“As a coach you should be happy and proud of how your players competed. So if somebody else sees it in another way, then, maybe he needs eye surgery.”