Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

MANILA, Philippines – The timing has been perfect for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they’ve found their stride just at the end of eliminations for the women’s basketball tournament in UAAP Season 86.

After an early hiccup in the form of a loss against the UP Fighting Maroons, NU veteran Camille Clarin said that the mighty powerhouse wasn’t playing up to par just yet. Even as they rebounded immediately after losing their third game of the season, she felt they weren’t playing to the best of their ability.

But when the grudge match against the Fighting Maroons came over the weekend, Clarin believes they finally found the target they’ve been looking for.

“I’m just excited to finally see NU play the way that we know we can play. I think, the first round and the second round, I wouldn’t say we were consistent, we weren’t the team that we knew we could be,” said Clarin.

“But I think this game was a good showing that our potential is a lot higher than we’ve been showing, so we’re just looking forward to continuing this momentum and continuing what we’re doing,” she added.

Against the third-ranked Maroons, NU flexed their might with a convincing 81-59 victory.

Having been at the summit so long, the Lady Bulldogs only ran into some hiccups recently — with two losses combined from Seasons 85 and 86.

Apart from UP, only Season 85 finalists DLSU Lady Archers were able to blemish NU’s record. Prior to that, the Lady Bulldogs won 108 straight games.

Still, Clarin welcomed the challenge of a tougher field of teams trying to prevent them from a whopping eighth straight title. An advocate of growing the women’s game in general, she said it was a harbinger of the future of women’s basketball.

“It’s almost the same storyline as last year’s La Salle but it was way earlier in the season and I think that getting a win over NU in itself is a feat for a lot of teams, but for us, I think it’s internal motivation to be better,” said the national team mainstay.

“We’ve set the standard in women’s basketball for a long time, and to see other people rising to that occasion is a challenge but a challenge that we’re always up for.”

For the second year in a row, NU will have to go through a traditional Final Four semifinals and they will be challenged by No. 4 seed Ateneo. Led by Gilas women Jhaz Joson and Kacey Dela Rosa, the Blue Eagles hope to stage an unlikely upset and force a rubber match.

As far as Clarin is concerned, the Lady Bulldogs will be ready for anything that Ateneo — or any other team for that matter — will throw at them.

“We’re so excited that so many more teams are so much more competitive this year because it brings out the best in everyone, and it brings out the best in women’s basketball. So, definitely good motivation,” she said.

NU and Ateneo tip off college basketball playoff action on Wednesday, November 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena at 9 a.m.