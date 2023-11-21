^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 11:19am
Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin
Camille Clarin (right) of the NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The timing has been perfect for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they’ve found their stride just at the end of eliminations for the women’s basketball tournament in UAAP Season 86.

After an early hiccup in the form of a loss against the UP Fighting Maroons, NU veteran Camille Clarin said that the mighty powerhouse wasn’t playing up to par just yet. Even as they rebounded immediately after losing their third game of the season, she felt they weren’t playing to the best of their ability.

But when the grudge match against the Fighting Maroons came over the weekend, Clarin believes they finally found the target they’ve been looking for.

“I’m just excited to finally see NU play the way that we know we can play. I think, the first round and the second round, I wouldn’t say we were consistent, we weren’t the team that we knew we could be,” said Clarin. 

“But I think this game was a good showing that our potential is a lot higher than we’ve been showing, so we’re just looking forward to continuing this momentum and continuing what we’re doing,” she added.

Against the third-ranked Maroons, NU flexed their might with a convincing 81-59 victory.

Having been at the summit so long, the Lady Bulldogs only ran into some hiccups recently — with two losses combined from Seasons 85 and 86.

Apart from UP, only Season 85 finalists DLSU Lady Archers were able to blemish NU’s record. Prior to that, the Lady Bulldogs won 108 straight games.

Still, Clarin welcomed the challenge of a tougher field of teams trying to prevent them from a whopping eighth straight title. An advocate of growing the women’s game in general, she said it was a harbinger of the future of women’s basketball.

“It’s almost the same storyline as last year’s La Salle but it was way earlier in the season and I think that getting a win over NU in itself is a feat for a lot of teams, but for us, I think it’s internal motivation to be better,” said the national team mainstay. 

“We’ve set the standard in women’s basketball for a long time, and to see other people rising to that occasion is a challenge but a challenge that we’re always up for.” 

For the second year in a row, NU will have to go through a traditional Final Four semifinals and they will be challenged by No. 4 seed Ateneo. Led by Gilas women Jhaz Joson and Kacey Dela Rosa, the Blue Eagles hope to stage an unlikely upset and force a rubber match.

As far as Clarin is concerned, the Lady Bulldogs will be ready for anything that Ateneo — or any other team for that matter — will throw at them.

“We’re so excited that so many more teams are so much more competitive this year because it brings out the best in everyone, and it brings out the best in women’s basketball. So, definitely good motivation,” she said.

NU and Ateneo tip off college basketball playoff action on Wednesday, November 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena at 9 a.m.

vuukle comment

LADY BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

1 day ago
JT Bulacan brought down Alpha Omega, 72-58, to score its second win in the Pilipinas Super League at the Novadeci Convention...
Sports
fbtw
NCA holds 6-Stag Derby today

NCA holds 6-Stag Derby today

12 hours ago
The National Cocker Alliance will hold the 6-Stag Derby today at Ynares Sports Arena on Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw
Indonesian Jeka Saragih wins first fight in UFC

Indonesian Jeka Saragih wins first fight in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Jeka Saragih made history not only by being the first Indonesian to fight in the UFC, but also by winning his first bout in...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons live to fight another game

Falcons live to fight another game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With a game-winning three-pointer from Matthew Montebon, Adamson pulled off an epic 63-61 win over also-ran but feisty University...
Sports
fbtw
Aska, Beermen make amends

Aska, Beermen make amends

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Lessons learned from its opening-game blunder, San Miguel Beer made sure there’s no meltdown this time.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Novak caps incredible year with ATP title

Novak caps incredible year with ATP title

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title on Sunday after beating local hero Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-3,...
Sports
fbtw
Durant, Suns need 2 OTs to silence Jazz

Durant, Suns need 2 OTs to silence Jazz

12 hours ago
Phoenix star Kevin Durant scored 39 points and thwarted Utah’s Lauri Markkanen at the final buzzer on Sunday as the...
Sports
fbtw
Candidates for naturalization

Candidates for naturalization

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
If the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking to build a pool of naturalized players for deployment in coming international...
Sports
fbtw
PVL: Flying Titans, Crossovers aim to tighten hold on joint-2nd

PVL: Flying Titans, Crossovers aim to tighten hold on joint-2nd

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo aspire to keep their lofty perch at joint second place and close in on semifinal slots as they...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with