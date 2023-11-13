^

Newly built Amoranto Arena to host UAAP table tennis tourney

November 13, 2023 | 11:52am
MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle has brought the UAAP Season 86 table tennis tournament to the Amoranto Sports Complex, considered the mecca of the sport in the Philippines by the community.

The competition is being held at the newly built Amoranto Arena where table tennis aficionados from all levels have traditionally converge to play and learn the sport, and interact with other players of the community.

La Salle, through the efforts of UAAP Board of Managing Director Nong Calanog, has once again leveled up its hosting of the UAAP competition as the tables and the taraflex flooring used were in compliance with the standards of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Match officials are also certified by the ITTF with the tournament also played in an air-conditioned venue as La Salle serves as sub-host for the second straight time after last season’s competition held at the Makati Coliseum.

“It’s a nostalgic moment for the table tennis community,” said Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. secretary general Pong Ducanes. “It brings back a lot of memories since a lot of the players and even coaches learned the sport in Amoranto.”

Amoranto Arena action officer Martin Manese and Quezon City sports consultant Benjo Afuang also contributed in bringing the matches at the venue.

“On behalf of the community, we thank the UAAP and La Salle for choosing hold the tournament at Amoranto, the home of Philippine table tennis.”

University of Santo Tomas (men’s, girls) and De La Salle (women’s, boys) are the defending champions of their respective divisions.

TABLE TENNIS

UAAP
